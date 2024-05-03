Assassin's Creed Mirage will Debut on iPhone and iPad on June 6

Assassin's Creed Mirage, a game developed by Ubisoft, will be made available for download for the iPhone and iPad on June 6. With the revelation that Assassin's Creed Mirage would be available for the iPhone 15 Pros, iPad Air & Pro powered by Apple Silicone the M1 or later, Ubisoft and Apple have raised the bar even further.

Ubisoft Sofia on Linkedln proudly announces the exciting debut of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone and iPad, a groundbreaking milestone in the franchise's history. With its initial release on consoles and PCs in October 2023, Mirage not only captivated players with its rich narrative and immersive gameplay but also shattered barriers by becoming the first console title in the series to offer seamless compatibility with mobile devices.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Gameplay and updates

As the latest installment in the legendary Assassin's Creed saga, Mirage takes players on a thrilling journey to 9th-century Baghdad, where they step into the shoes of Basim, a young thief destined to become a Master Assassin. Crafted with precision by the talented teams at Ubisoft Sofia, the mobile adaptations of Mirage promise an experience that mirrors the depth and excitement of its console counterpart.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Mirage's mobile adaptation lies in its meticulously tailored controls, specifically optimized for effortless navigation and interaction on iPhone and iPad touch screens. This attention to detail ensures that players can fully immerse themselves in the game's captivating world, enjoying a seamless and intuitive gaming experience across platforms.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Pre-Book and availability

In addition to its innovative gameplay mechanics, Mirage offers players the convenience of cross-platform progression and save functionality through Ubisoft Connect, allowing them to seamlessly continue their adventure on any device.

Excitement for Mirage is already palpable, with eager players able to pre-order the game on the App Store ahead of its anticipated release. While the current listed availability date is June 10, there is some uncertainty regarding this date, with speculation that it may be an error on Apple's part or a discrepancy from Ubisoft's end.

Furthermore, the game's pricing model offers players the flexibility to download the game for free with the option to unlock its full potential through in-app purchases. For those seeking immediate access to all that Mirage has to offer, a universal access package is available for purchase within the app, priced at 49.99€/49.99$.

In summary, Assassin’s Creed Mirage heralds a new era for the franchise, breaking new ground by seamlessly bridging the gap between console and mobile gaming. With its captivating narrative, innovative gameplay, and seamless cross-platform functionality, Mirage is poised to redefine the gaming experience for players around the world.