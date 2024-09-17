Astro Bot DualSense: A Must-Have for PlayStation Gamers

Sony has recently announced the Astro Bot Limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller, which is excellent news for gamers in India. This new PlayStation 5 controller is specifically designed to match the appearance and colour scheme of the recently released Astro Bot video game. The all-new Astro Bot Limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller costs Rs 6,820 in India and can be acquired from licensed retailers and offline outlets.

Astro Bot is a significantly larger game than its predecessors.

Whereas limited edition game controllers can be crude or tacky (some with artwork carelessly thrown over them, such as the recently released Space Marine 2 DualSense), or are almost entirely a transparent version of a generic colour (such as the Death Stranding DualShock 4), the Astro Bot DualSense (like the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense) has a unique aesthetic and design. Astro Bot is a significantly larger game than its predecessors, featuring dozens of stages to run, jump, and hover through. Like previous sequels, it will have numerous PlayStation Easter eggs, including robot versions of characters such as Kratos and the hero of Bloodborne.

The game continues with the setting and character development for a mini-game in The Playroom VR for PS4. Following that, developer Team Asobi released the PSVR-exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which the PS5 pack-in Astro's Playroom followed. Team Asobi created Astro Bot, which is solely available for the PlayStation 5. Sony Interactive Entertainment published it. It is a 3D action platformer with over 50 planets across several universes. The limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller comes in white and blue with a robot-like avatar. Astro Bot's eyes are on the touchpad. The shapes on the face buttons and the arrows on the D-pad are done in a light blue tint. It's one of Sony's best-executed designs, combining a game and character with an accessory to produce something visually appealing and capture the soul of Astro Bot.

Who should buy Astro Bot Limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller?

Astro Bot is a must-have for PlayStation 5 customers who want an engaging and fascinating adventure. The game's distinct perspective and exciting level design create a lively environment that draws you in. Furthermore, the customised controller offers easy controls that work seamlessly with the game's principles, allowing for accurate motions and interactions. But Astro Bot doesn't stop there; it also has stunning graphics and animations that bring the planet to life, a captivating plot, and endearing characters that create a joyful experience. Finally, the game includes a variety of challenging puzzles and platforming elements that will keep you engaged and entertained for hours on end. While the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense sold out quickly, we hope Sony will release more, particularly around the holidays. Meanwhile, to ensure you have the proper tools to fully enjoy Astro Bot, check out DualSense's latest, lowest rates.

