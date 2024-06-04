Asus Unveils ROG Ally X Handheld Gaming Console at Computex 2024

At Computex 2024, Asus introduced the ROG Ally X, a new and enhanced variant of its popular handheld gaming PC. This upgraded version builds upon the original ROG Ally released the previous year, addressing various shortcomings while retaining the features that made the original a favorite among gaming enthusiasts.

Key Enhancements in the ROG Ally X

The ROG Ally X boasts several significant improvements over its predecessor. The most notable upgrade is the battery capacity, which has been doubled from 40Wh to 80Wh. This increase promises to provide users with potentially twice the battery life, significantly enhancing gaming sessions on the go.

Storage capacity has also seen a major enhancement, with the device now featuring a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. This uses the common M.2 2280 size, making upgrades easier and more affordable for users. Additionally, the RAM has been upgraded from 16GB to 24GB of faster 7500MHz LPDDR5 RAM. This boost in memory allows users to allocate more resources to the GPU without sacrificing overall system performance.

Design Changes for Enhanced Gameplay

Asus has made several refinements to the ROG Ally X's design to improve gameplay. The exterior now features gentler curves and deeper handgrips, optimizing comfort during extended gaming sessions. The positions of the joysticks and controls have been adjusted for better ergonomics. The joysticks themselves have been improved to provide better feedback and increased durability, while the D-pad has been redesigned to minimize stickiness during circular movements.

Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor has been recessed to facilitate easier access, and the back buttons have been reduced in size to minimize the likelihood of accidental presses.

Internal Cooling System Upgrades

The internal cooling system of the ROG Ally X has undergone significant changes. The device now includes slimmer fans that offer a 10% increase in airflow. Additionally, the airflow path has been redesigned to help keep the display cool during intensive gaming sessions. This improvement ensures that the device remains efficient and comfortable to use for longer periods.

The microSD card slot has also been repositioned to avoid malfunctions caused by its proximity to the exhaust vent in the original model. This repositioning enhances the overall reliability of the device.

Connectivity and Weight

The ROG Ally X features dual USB-C ports. One of these ports is Thunderbolt 4 compatible, while the other supports USB 3.2 Gen 2. This setup replaces the combination USB-C and ROG XG Mobile Interface connector found on the original model, offering more versatile connectivity options. Due to these enhancements and additional features, the ROG Ally X weighs 678 g, which is 68 g more than its predecessor.

Despite these numerous upgrades, the ROG Ally X retains several key features from the original model. It still uses the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS LCD with AMD FreeSync Premium.

The speakers and wireless connectivity options remain unchanged. The device also comes with an updated version of the Asus Armoury Crate SE software and runs on Windows 11 Home.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $799 (approximately Rs 66,000), the ROG Ally X is now available for pre-order in a sleek black color. It comes bundled with a 3-month Game Pass subscription, providing additional value for gamers.