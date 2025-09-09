Avowed Xbox RPG 2025: Obsidian’s Flagship Game on Game Pass

Avowed is coming in 2025 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive and day one with Xbox Game Pass. Avowed is one of Microsoft’s biggest exclusives of 2025 and has been compared to Skyrim since it was announced. That’s probably more of a fan label than anything but it says a lot about how much people want a big fantasy RPG from Xbox.

What we know about Avowed gameplay

From the trailers and a few official previews so far we know Avowed will be a first person RPG set in the Eora fantasy world of Pillars of Eternity. Combat will include melee weapons, bows and lots of magic spells. We’ll probably be able to switch between multiple styles instantly. Obsidian has put out various promotional materials that emphasize player choice and freedom so we can expect a range of play styles and branching paths through quests.

We also expect exploration to be a big part of it, with environments from glowing forests to ancient ruins. While the game’s overall size is still unknown Obsidian have said they are focused on depth and reactivity rather than size.

Visual Design and Tech Goals on Xbox Series X|S

Obsidian said Avowed’s art style is stylized and modern. The demo footage showed various conditions leading to weather changes, dynamic lighting, and spell/power effects that change to fit their environment, and they are balancing atmosphere & performance to get a next-gen look on both Xbox and PC.

Story and worldbuilding rooted in Obsidian tradition

Avowed is set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, but you can play the game even if you haven’t played those games before. Avowed you will play an unnamed character facing a magical crisis that can destabilize Eora. The specifics of this event are still under wraps, but what we do know is since Obsidian is infamous for branching dialogue, morally gray choices, and companion-driven storytelling, Adam Brennecke confirmed that all of that is back in Avowed as well.

What sets Avowed apart from past Xbox RPGs

One of the biggest features already outlined by Obsidian was companion interactivity. Companions joining you on your journey won’t be passive role-playing bystanders; companions can disagree with your choices, impact quest outcomes, and shape the narrative. Magic will be a part of the game that engages the environment, adding tactical layers to combat. Because of faction-political systems with multiple ways to resolve, all of these systems will add to each playthrough a unique experience.

Why Xbox players are watching closely

The buzz around Avowed isn’t just about the game itself but what it means for Xbox. Microsoft has taken heat in recent years for not having big budget RPGs, especially compared to the competition. With Avowed they have a chance to show off their studios and the value of Game Pass as a launch platform.

Community has called it the “Skyrim killer” but let’s stress that’s fan shorthand not an official description. But it does highlight the desire for a big fantasy RPG on Xbox.

The bigger Xbox picture

Avowed is coming out at a time when the overall Xbox strategy - and Game Pass in particular - is under scrutiny. If Avowed launches well it will prove Microsoft’s case for subscription first distribution because a big title will be available to millions of players day one. If it bombs it will fan the flames of an already heated debate about whether it’s a sustainable model.

Conclusion: Avowed could be Xbox’s RPG milestone

With a 2025 release date, confirmed platforms and day one Game Pass availability Avowed is meant to be the hub of the Xbox gaming offer. It combines Obsidian’s storytelling with newer RPG mechanics making it one of the most exciting titles of 2024.

Whether they call it the “Skyrim killer” or if it can just be an RPG in its own right Avowed offers Xbox fans something unique: a big fantasy adventure made and delivered as an exclusive. If you’ve been looking for the most out of the box Xbox game of 2025 look no further than Avowed!

