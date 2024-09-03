AYANEO Gaming Handheld PC: Things to consider

The AYANEO offers gaming performance never seen in a form size like this, bringing the 7nm AMD Ryzen APU to a portable gaming device for the first time in history. It is a flexible, ultra-portable Windows PC in addition to a gaming device capable of running AAA batteries. Some of its astonishing characteristics are described below.

What makes AYANEO Air and Air Pro different from one another?

While the Ayaneo Air and Air Lite are thinner than the Pro model—0.7 inches (18 mm) as opposed to 0.85 inches (21.6 mm)—they are otherwise functionally equivalent. A base AMD Ryzen 5 5560U CPU may be installed in all three, while the Air Pro's CPU maxes out at a Ryzen 7 5825U, which has two more cores and four more threads.

Is there an AYANEO with an OLED screen?

The 5.5-inch OLED screen of the AYANEO Air PRO features a native landscape 404 PPI resolution of 1920x1080. The screen has a peak brightness of 350 nits and covers more than 109% of the NTSC colour gamut.

Is AYANEO a Personal Computer?

In addition to being a gaming handheld PC, the AYA NEO has an expertly designed ergonomic design. Featuring a 6-axis gyroscope/accelerometer, precisely positioned buttons for optimal comfort, and premium ALPS joysticks integrated into the design.

Will Windows work on an AYANEO?

By using a challenging stacking architecture, AYANEO creates a portable Windows gaming device with the same high performance as a laptop. Its sleek design does not have any screws on the rear. The remarkable engineering feat of Windows gaming handhelds is completed by the mere presence of two screws in the visible area of the main body.

Does AYANEO have TV connectivity?

For example, you can utilise the two USB-A connections for a mouse and keyboard. In addition to powering the docking station, the second USB Type-C port allows linked AYANEO products to be charged. You may output video from your AYANEO to a TV or monitor via the HDMI 2.0b connector.

What is the price of AYANEO in Indian rupees?

AYANEO Air Handheld Gaming Console is priced at Rs 34800.

What is the AYANEO next price?

You can obtain a good Windows handheld with respectable performance for $299.

Is AYANEO able to play Epic Games?

Operating on Windows 11, the Ayaneo 2 portable game console is compatible with all the major game platforms, such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and the Epic Games Store.

What is the size of the AYANEO Air's screen?

In addition, the screen has been redesigned, with a 5.5-inch screen that now fits the new design with 1080p pixels instead of the Next's 800p resolution.