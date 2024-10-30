Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000: Galaxy M35, Phone 1 and More

It can be challenging to pick the Best Gaming Phone For Rs.15000 with so many options flooded in the market. Thankfully, several excellent phones in this price range combine strong processors, good screens, and long-lasting batteries to let you easily play your favourite games. We have made it easy for you to choose the best option under the Rs.15000 category as here is the list of Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000. These reasonably priced smartphones promise to improve your gaming experience without sacrificing quality, regardless of your level of gaming passion. Let's take a look at the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G-Rs.14,999

The M35 5G's VC Cooling System, which helps control heat during prolonged play, contributes to its steady performance throughout gaming sessions, with little lag and sporadic frame drops. The 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen on the phone, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, improves the visual experience and makes gaming fluid and enjoyable. The gadget also has a strong 6000 mAh battery that lasts long, even during prolonged gaming sessions. The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G provides casual gamers with a good gaming experience, making it the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000 option within its price range for those wishing to enjoy mobile gaming without making significant sacrifices.

Capable of running games like BGMI at 60 FPS on "Smooth + Extreme" settings, with minimal lag and occasional frame drops during extended play.

Handles titles like Call of Duty Mobile at similar frame rates, ensuring a satisfactory gaming experience.

CMF Phone 1-Rs.14,345

With several features that improve the gaming experience, the CMF Phone 1 is the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000 for gamers. With an AnTuTu score of roughly 651,764, the phone's remarkable performance is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Because of its performance, it can run well-known games like Call of Duty Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at steady frame rates, usually sustaining 56–59 FPS while playing. With a 5000 mAh battery that uses an average of just 6% after playing Call of Duty and BGMI for 30 minutes each, the performance is likewise excellent. Its 33W fast charging capability allows users to refuel between game sessions swiftly. For gamers looking for reliable performance without going over budget, the CMF Phone 1 is a competitive choice in its price category because it offers a well-rounded gaming experience overall.

Achieves around 60 FPS in games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile at optimised settings.

There is minimal lag and occasional frame drops, but overall consistent performance during gameplay.

realme Narzo 70 Pro-Rs.14,999

The Narzo 70 Pro does well in well-known games like BGMI, sustaining frame rates between 50 and 60 FPS during challenging gameplay. However, sporadic drops to about 40 FPS may occur under stressful conditions. Extended gaming sessions are guaranteed by the phone's 5000 mAh battery, which also supports 67W rapid charging for speedy recharges. It also has a vapor chamber cooling technology, which helps control heat while playing games for extended periods and keeps the device pleasant. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000 for gamers on a tight budget, fusing respectable performance, a bright display, and effective cooling to improve the gaming experience.

Handles games like BGMI at around 50-60 FPS on "Smooth + Extreme" settings, with occasional dips to 40-45 FPS in intense situations.

Capable of running Call of Duty Mobile at similar frame rates, providing a satisfactory gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy M34-Rs.14,178

Popular games like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI run smoothly on the Galaxy M34. It can run at a high frame rate with medium graphics settings, keeping frame rates between 50 and 60 FPS when playing. Even if there could be sporadic frame dips with prolonged use, the device's efficient cooling system ensures steady performance with few heating problems. Extended gaming sessions are also supported by the phone's sizable 6,000 mAh battery, which only depletes roughly 3% after 15 minutes. The Galaxy M34's 240Hz touch sampling rate further improves responsiveness, which makes it appropriate for fast-paced gaming. It does not, however, include stereo speakers, which would enhance the sound quality while playing games. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs.15000 for casual gamers searching for an affordable gadget that provides an enjoyable gaming experience without sacrificing significantly.

Handles games like BGMI at around 50-60 FPS on "Medium Graphics" settings, with occasional frame drops during intense gameplay.

Can run Call of Duty Mobile at similar frame rates, maintaining performance during extended sessions.

Moto G54-Rs.14,999

Smooth gameplay is achieved by the Moto G54's ability to run well-known games like Asphalt 9 without any lag or frame dips. Even though it could produce some heat during prolonged use, most people can still handle it. Long-lasting playback is guaranteed by the 5,000 mAh battery, although prolonged gaming can cause a considerable amount of battery drain—roughly 10% after 30 minutes of play. The Moto G54 5G offers a respectable gaming experience for casual players, making it a desirable choice for anyone looking for a reasonably priced gadget to manage daily gaming requirements successfully.

Handles games like Asphalt 9 smoothly without noticeable lag or frame drops.

Maintains frame rates around 50-60 FPS in less demanding titles, though more graphically intensive games may lead to some performance dips.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the most excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers because of its potent Exynos CPU, long battery life, and fluid display. It has excellent longevity for prolonged play sessions and manages well-known games. Because of its outstanding performance and cooling capabilities, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is also a good option if you're willing to look at alternatives and desire a somewhat more potent processor. Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy M34 is the suggested pick among these if your main goal is to play games without going over budget.