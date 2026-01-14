Best PPSSPP Games You Can Play in 2026-GTA Editions and God of War Games

PPSSPP games refer to games that you can play for free on your Android device or PC with the help of PPSSPP emulator that runs the Compressed PSP .ISO Zip File of the PSP game on your device.

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download

Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, Franklin, a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, and a terrifying psychopath Trevor find themselves entangled with the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. Government and the entertainment industry. To survive in such a dangerous situation the three protagonists of the GTA 5 story need to pull off a series of heists and the most interesting part is that they cannot trust anybody, not even each other. The game is set in the digital city of Los Santos, an analog for the real-life location of Los Angeles, California.

GTA 4 PPSSPP

The story of the game GTA 4 revolves around the main protagonist Niko Bellic, who comes to Europe with a hope of forgetting his past. His cousin Roman has the vision that together they can make a fortune for themselves in the fictional Liberty City. Completely unsuccessful in their mission, the two are dragged into debt and criminal underworld by a series of shysters and thieves. This is when they come face to face with the harsh reality of an American Dream in a city, where money and status stand supreme. The city is a heaven for those who worship them and a living nightmare for those who don’t.

GTA Vice City PPSSPP

GTA Vice City game is set in the streets of Vice City which is a digital adaptation of the Miami city in Florida. Vice City is a huge urban sprawl ranging from the beach to the swamps, and the glitz to the ghetto. It is one of the most alive, varied digital cities ever created. The story of the game GTA Vice City revolves around the protagonist Tommy Vercetti, who after being released from a long stretch in prison is sent to Vice City by his old boss Sonny Forelli.

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP

GTA San Andreas game revolves around the story of Carl Johnson, who has escaped from the pressures of life in Los santos, San Andreas, almost 5 years back. San Andreas is a haven for drugs, crime, and corruption and this is the driving force behind Carl Johnson’s move from the city. The city is so horrifying that even the film stars and the millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, the time has come for him to go back the city, where his only motive is to save his family from falling apart. To do this he has to face various challenges and take over the streets of Los Santos, San Andreas on his own.

GTA Vice City Stories PPSSPP

GTA Vice City Stories is the sequel to the popular game GTA Vice City, published by Rockstar games, and it marks the return of the GTA Series to Vice City. The events of the game are set in the year 1984, which is roughly two years before the events of the game GTA Vice City. The protagonist of the story is a U.S. Army soldier Victor ‘Vic’ Vance who gets involved in drug trade by his boss Jerry Martinez. Later, in the story Vic’s brother Lance Vance joins him on a quest to take over Vice City. Gradually, in the story a series of other events unfold and this where GTA Vice City Stories gets its intense crime and action background.

GTA Chinatown Wars PPSSPP

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is set in the Liberty City of 2009, and the events in the game take place one year after the events seen in Grand Theft Auto 4 and Episodes from Liberty City. The game follows the story of the main protagonist, Huang Lee, who is the spoiled son a Triad Boss. Following his father's murder, and the theft of his family’s sword, Huang Lee starts working for some high-profile figures in Liberty City Asian scene. He wants to find out the truth behind his father’s murder and the missing sword. He expects all the things to run smoothly, but his trip to Liberty City, does not go exactly as planned. After being robbed and left to die, he has nothing else left to do, but, search for honor, riches, and revenge in the most dangerous and morally bankrupt city in the world.

God of War 1 PPSSPP

. In the game God of war, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations, and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains.

God of War 2 PPSSPP

God of War 2 PPSSPP game portrays Kratos as the new God of war who is far more ruthless than Ares ever was. Kratos is still haunted by his past and his authority is rejected by other Gods owing to his brutal nature. Further, in the story he is struck down by Zeus when he refuses to swear loyalty. Kratos is rescued by the Titan Gaia just before he is lost to the Underworld, and this is where Kratos embarks on a difficult mission of changing his ‘Fate’. He moves on a journey to regain his lost powers and pledges to change his Fate unlike any other mortal being on the planet.

God of War 3 PPSSPP

According to an article in Washington Post ‘The first thirty minutes of God of War 3’ are to this day the most extraordinary in any game. Even someone with zero interest in video games can appreciate a Titan punching Poseidon’s godly form, flinging Kratos into and through its watery body to drag the god out and into a more equal playing field. The ensuing murder of Poseidon, and the resulting floods throughout the Greek world, set the stakes: Kratos is about to dismantle Greek polytheism with his bare hands.’

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation on November 9th, 2022, and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

God of War 4 PPSSPP

God of War 4 comes with a Norse mythology background, where living as a man outside the shadow of the Gods, Kratos must learn to adapt to unknown lands. In the game God of War 4 Kratos faces unexpected threats and he experiences his second chance at being a father to his son Atreus. The father and the son pair venture into the brutal Norse Wilds and they fight together to fulfill a deeply personal quest. In the game God of war 4, Kratos plays the role of a father to his son Atreus and along with being a father he also plays the role of a mentor and protector for his son Atreus, who is determined to earn his respect. He has to learn to fight and survive in a harsh world and also teach his son to do the same.

God of War Ascension PPSSPP

The story of the game God of war Ascension is based on Greek mythology, and the central theme of the game revolves around ‘vengeance’ and ‘Kratos’ quest for freedom’. Kratos has been tricked by Ares into slaying his family and in order to avenge them he renounces his blood oath to serve the God of War. Kratos is punished by Ares for breaking his oath and is sentenced to an eternity within the prison. Kratos now needs to break through the prison to seek his freedom, avenge his family, and get more clarity for himself by ridding himself of his nightmares.

God of War: Ghost of Sparta PPSSPP

The storyline of God of War: Ghost of Sparta picks up after the conclusion of the story involved in God of War and the game brings intense action, compelling storyline and stunning graphics which work together to provide an immersive gaming experience to the gamers. At the end of the God of War Kratos being a great warrior defeats his enemies and is finally named as the new ‘God of War’. The interesting part in the story is that despite all his achievements, Kratos is still haunted by the nightmares of his deadly past.

God of War: Chains of Olympus

The game revolves around Kratos, the main protagonist of the story who is being punished for killing those closest to him. Kratos is given a task by Athena, where he needs to embark on a tough journey to restore Olympus. The task is difficult, as he has to fight against the most feared creatures of Greek mythology on his journey, and in the end, he is faced with the biggest dilemma which involves choosing between his own redemption or saving the world from destruction. God of War Chains of Olympus covers the 10 years that Kratos spends wandering the Earth.