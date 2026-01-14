Best PPSSPP Games You Can Play in 2026-GTA Editions and God of War Games

GTA Chinatown Wars PPSSPP

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is set in the Liberty City of 2009, and the events in the game take place one year after the events seen in Grand Theft Auto 4 and Episodes from Liberty City. The game follows the story of the main protagonist, Huang Lee, who is the spoiled son a Triad Boss. Following his father's murder, and the theft of his family’s sword, Huang Lee starts working for some high-profile figures in Liberty City Asian scene. He wants to find out the truth behind his father’s murder and the missing sword. He expects all the things to run smoothly, but his trip to Liberty City, does not go exactly as planned. After being robbed and left to die, he has nothing else left to do, but, search for honor, riches, and revenge in the most dangerous and morally bankrupt city in the world.