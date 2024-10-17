BGMI 3.5 update with New Mode and expected Release Date: Check here

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.5 update is slated for release in November 2024. It will introduce an exciting new winter-themed experience called Frozen Tundra. This update is anticipated to be one of the game's most significant, introducing a fresh mode, Icemire Frontier, alongside a range of thrilling features like portals, war hammers, mammoths, and unique crystals with special abilities.
BGMI 3.5 Update Key Features
The highlight of the BGMI 3.5 update is the introduction of the Icemire Frontier mode, which will be added to the beloved Erangel map. Players can now explore new hotspots, such as the Glacier Tribe areas, located near Ferry Pier and Mylta Power. These zones offer not only standard loot but also special items like spheres and war hammers, creating a new layer of strategy and excitement for players.
Crystal Mines
One of the new areas in this update is Crystal Mines, a small village where players can collect powerful crystals and open loot boxes for enhanced gear. Additionally, the underground mines in this area provide access to more loot and rare items, adding an extra dimension to the looting experience.
Sphere
A brand-new item, the Sphere, allows players to generate a protective shield around themselves, providing a tactical advantage in dangerous combat situations.
Snowy Vale
For players looking to unwind, Snowy Vale is a unique area where combat is disabled. Weapons and items can’t be used to harm others, making it the perfect spot for celebrations, photo opportunities, and some downtime between intense battles.
War Hammer
The War Hammer is a new utility item that lets players create ice walls, offering crucial cover during firefights. This feature brings a creative defensive strategy to gameplay, allowing players to shield themselves from enemy fire and set up ambushes.
Portals
By using the Dragon Horn, players can create a portal that transports them to the Dragon Slayer world. In this mystical realm, they can collect high-tier loot and challenge a fearsome dragon for valuable rewards. However, players will need to be well-equipped and team up with their squad to survive the encounter.
Mammoth
The Mammoth is a new rideable vehicle introduced in this update. This massive creature from the Ice Age can accommodate all four members of a team, providing a fun and powerful way to traverse the map. In addition to the mammoth, players can also ride tigers, which offer increased speed and the ability to jump over obstacles.
BGMI 3.5 Update Release Date (Expected)
Following its regular update cycle, BGMI's 3.5 update is expected to launch on November 20, 2024. This winter-themed update, Frozen Tundra, is poised to bring a fresh and immersive gameplay experience, with new environments, weapons, and mechanics that promise to elevate players' fun and challenge.
With the inclusion of new features such as Icemire Frontier, Crystal Mines, and unique items like spheres, war hammers, and portals, this update is shaping up to offer a highly engaging and diverse experience whether players are focused on strategic battles or enjoying a more relaxed playstyle in Snowy Vale, the BGMI 3.5 update will cater to a wide range of preferences, ensuring something for everyone in this major update.
Players and fans can look forward to an exciting November with the release of this content-rich update, which is set to enhance the world of BGMI with a wintery twist and introduce fresh ways to play and compete.