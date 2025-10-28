Brawl Stars meets Stranger Things in a spooky Halloween crossover

Supercell and Netflix are teaming up to bring a dash of Hawkins to the table in a spooktacular Halloween event for Brawl Stars. The arena brawler is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween, with a Stranger Things crossover event that's sure to give players the heebie-jeebies. On the 28th of October 2025, they officially dropped the news and turned the game into a wild mashup of eerie portals, synth music, and monsters from the Upside Down. Talk about a "chaos" of a good time.

For this limited-run Stranger Things crossover event in Brawl Stars, you can look forward to themed skins, maps, and rewards to really get you in the mood for Hawkins. And the best part? There's no need to wait; the event is live right now on Android and iOS and will be going on until the 12th of November 2025.

A haunting makeover for familiar brawlers

With this latest update, you'll get to see your favorite brawlers in all-new Stranger Things skins, and they're a real treat to behold.

• Bea gets turned into Eleven, complete with those awesome glowing telekinetic effects that are just begging to be used.

• Bull Gal, on the other hand, is transformed into the Demogorgon with shadowy attack animations to boot.

• And then there's Max; she gets the epic Hawkins High outfit that's guaranteed to bring back some seriously nostalgic 80s vibes.

The Brawl Stars team told us they were dead set on bringing a bit of that strange charm from Hawkins into the Brawliverse, and they wanted to keep the gameplay lighthearted and fun even in the midst of all this spooky fun.

The Upside Down Showdown heats up with new rewards

Players get the chance to join in on a limited-time challenge called the Upside Down Showdown, and it's not for the faint of heart. The event comes in four increasingly tough stages, pushing your teamwork and strategy skills to the limit. Get through it all, and you'll unlock some spooky Halloween-themed goodies like special pins, some extra coins, and an exclusive in-game spray that gives a big hint about what the future of Season 26 might hold.

Supercell just confirmed that a short little animated film called Lights Out in Brawlville is on its way, and it's going to hit YouTube and TikTok later this week. This little video gives us a glimpse into the Brawlers storyline while also teasing some brand-new links between all the game's characters.

A major milestone for entertainment crossovers

This is a big deal for Supercell; it's their first time partnering up with the big guy, Netflix. It shows that the relationship between gaming companies and streaming platforms is really starting to take off. We've seen other crossovers like the Spider-Man event in PUBG Mobile or the Star Wars collab in Fortnite, and all of them have shown that when you get the right entertainment tie-ins, you can really boost engagement and give your fans all sorts of fun reasons to keep playing.

For Brawl Stars though, this is more about showcasing how much Supercell cares about telling a good story and making a game world that feels really cinematic. It's a big part of what they've been working on with all of their recent narrative-driven updates, like last year's Last Stand adventure.

How to join the event

Players can visit the event hub in-game to participate in the Brawl Stars Stranger Things event. Skins and rewards will be available for a limited time until November 12, 2025.

To find out more or watch some teasers, check out the official announcement page on Supercell's website.







