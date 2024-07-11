Can You Catch the Mystery Pokémon: Secrets of Pokémon GO Fest 2024 India

On July 13 and 14, 2024, Niantic is bringing Pokémon GO Fest 2024 to India. For Trainers and the Pokémon GO communities worldwide, this is the year's greatest and most anticipated event. This year, Niantic is further stepping up the excitement by introducing particular Pokémon, bonuses, rewards, and new elements. In addition, the company will be hosting virtual trainer meetups in 27 Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Agartala, Bardhaman, Vadodara, Coimbatore, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Niantic's top augmented reality smartphone game, Pokémon GO, is excited to present Pokémon GO Fest 2024 in India.

For Trainers and the Pokémon GO communities worldwide, this is the year's most significant and most anticipated event. This year, Niantic is bringing new and exciting features, incentives, rewards, and exclusive Pokémon to heighten the excitement further. India's trainers can participate in this two-day event, which begins on 13 July 2024 at 10:00 am and ends on 14 July 2024 at 6:00 pm, alongside millions of trainers from around the globe. This is a fantastic chance for the communities and Trainers to catch Pokémon and start their Pokémon journey; it is full of unique research activities, exclusive encounters, over 70 exceptional and customised Pokémon, new avatars, and much more.

Omar Tellez, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Niantic Inc., expressed his excitement for the global Pokémon GO Fest 2024. He added, "At Niantic, we are committed to enhancing the Pokémon GO experience with new features and adventures." Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global is set to be the most significant event to date, bringing together Trainers from across the globe. With the Pokémon GO Fest, we hope to provide both new and seasoned Trainers in India with a unique chance to fully immerse themselves in the Pokémon universe through in-game activities and local gatherings. We're excited to see everyone there.

There will be a lot of action on the global premiere of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings in Pokémon GO.

After beating Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma in raids, trainers can capture Necrozma in its ordinary form. Trainers will acquire Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy during Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma raids, respectively, to meet Necrozma and earn the standard raid rewards.

Particular Pokémon will appear in four distinct habitats that rotate hourly during the event.

Particular Pokémon will appear in four distinct habitats that rotate hourly during the event, giving Trainers plenty of chances to catch them. These habitats will also have specific field research assignments and benefits. Furthermore, there won't be a habitat rotation on the second day, so every Pokémon that appears in the wild on the first day will also appear there. Trainers shouldn't pass up the opportunity to expand their collection with these unique Pokémon.

Trainers can also participate in Pokémon GO Fest 2024 India.

Trainers can also participate in unique Field Research assignments with a habitat theme, where they can win exciting prizes and unlock new avatars like the Marshadow T-shirt and the Alolan Greeting Pose. Additionally, trainers with tickets will get the opportunity to meet Pikachu dressed in both sun and moon tiaras. There won't be a cap on remote raids between 12 July 2024 and 14 July 2024. The lure module will be accessible for one hour at this time.

When playing Pokémon GO, please be mindful of your surroundings and abide by local health authorities' rules. Events scheduled for the future could change.







The complete list of locations for the virtual gatherings for Pokémon GO Fest 2024 may be seen below:

