PC Gaming: Check Out the Latest Version of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

If you're craving the action-packed, exhilarating gameplay that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora offers, then you're in for a treat. The first major story DLC for this first-person action-adventure title, "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker," brings a new threat to the Na’vi clans, who are busy celebrating their victories at the festival of games.

Gameplay: A Whole New World

Now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – The Sky Breaker" invites players to explore new areas of Na’vi's fantastical world. Prepare to wield your guns and bows once more as you elevate the fight to new heights. Before diving into The Sky Breaker DLC, don't forget to check out our comprehensive review of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox.

In this new expansion, you'll frolic across the Prism Fields, Stone Rapids, Feathered Grasslands, and other new biomes while battling brand-new RDA enemies. Among these foes is the formidable AMP Defender, armed with a gatling gun and an indestructible shield that will pose a significant challenge.

Thankfully, you'll have an extensive array of weaponry at your disposal and mounts to aid you in combat. The Sky Breaker also introduces a new way to spend your hard-earned skill points, raising the level cap to rank 25. Additionally, during the festival of games, you can participate in various sporting challenges.

Key Features

Travel with the zakru to majestic new areas of the Upper Plains.

Compete in the traditional Great Games of the Na’vi.

Confront a dark shadow from the past.

Unite the resistance to save your allies.

With numerous editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora available, there are multiple ways to download The Sky Breaker DLC.

Availability

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora comes in four editions:

Standard Edition: £69.99

Deluxe Edition: £74.99

Gold Edition: £94.99

Ultimate Edition: £114.99

The Sky Breaker DLC is included in the Season Pass, which is part of both the Gold and Ultimate Editions. The Season Pass can also be purchased separately for £32.99 on the Xbox Store. Furthermore, the Ultimate Edition is available through the Ubisoft+ subscription, Ubisoft's equivalent to Game Pass.

Don't miss out on this exciting new content. Get your copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and download The Sky Breaker DLC today!