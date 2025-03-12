Clash of Clans 2025: Troops Train in Zero Time!

Supercell is set to revolutionize Clash of Clans with a game-changing update in Spring 2025—no more troop training times! Now, you can attack immediately after every battle, without waiting. In a blog post, Supercell said, “Welcome to a new era of Clash! Play as much as you want.” This game-changing change will allow you to attack till you have no builders available and storage is full, something the community has been asking for ages.

We’re introducing a whole new ball game here; troop training times were that game mechanic used in Clash of Clans to slow down the game. You wait long enough, like 15 flipping minutes, before you can attack again, and that’s already feeling like a thing of the past.

“We were afraid to do this from the start,” says Supercell. “We thought training time and the resource cost around training time were part of the game’s secret sauce.” But once they saw how reducing the other training costs allowed for broader attack strategies and more fun, they saw they could take their bet even further. The idea behind removing training times entirely is to make the game more enjoyable for new players since leveling up in the early Town Hall stages was so boring and grinding.

Avoiding Matchmaking Issues with "Match Anytime"

So the issues with unlimited battles are matchmaking congestion and the question "If everyone is attacking, who is defending?" So Supercell is introducing a new server feature called Match Anytime. When there aren’t enough real bases to attack, this will use snapshot bases.

Snapshot bases are copies of real player layouts that are currently shielded, so players can raid them for loot and trophies without the risk of losing anything since the defender is still shielded. Snapshot bases have been used in Clan Wars and Legend League before, but now they will be part of regular multiplayer battles.

Additional Changes in the Spring 2025 Update

Other Changes in the Spring 2025 Update: Besides removing training times, Supercell is making a few other balance changes:

Training Potions Removed— Training Potions will no longer be sold in bundles or rewarded in events. Existing potions will be able to be used until the update goes live; after that, they will turn into gems.

Gold Pass-Perk Change— This training perk will be replaced with a donation request timer reduction so players can request reinforcements more often.

Elixir Cost for Donations— When donating troops and spells, players will now spend Elixir or Dark Elixir. Supercell is still figuring out the exact costs but says it won’t be hard to donate.

Clan Castle Request Timers Standardized— All players will have flat 10-minute timers for donation requests.

Legend League Attack Limits Stay For Now—Players in Titan League and below will have unlimited battles, but in Legend League it will still be 8 battles a day.

This will be changed in a future feature update, Supercell says. Trophy System Adjustments: To prevent players from progressing too fast, Supercell is going to reduce the number of trophies gained from one-star wins.

A New Era for Clash of Clans

This is an actual game changer for Clash of Clans mechanics. No training times means more attacks; players will level up faster and will be less hindered by attack styles; attacks will be appealing again. This has to be one of the biggest updates for veterans in years, while new players will wish one of the high barriers to entry was removed so they can get a head start. The Spring 2025 update is coming in April... and teasers will be out soon. One thing is for sure—Clash of Clans will never be the same again.