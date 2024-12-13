Clash of Clans: Earn 100 Free Toy Medals in Toyshop Throwdown

Get a little fun into Clash of Clans this holiday season. Toyshop Throwdown is now live, between December 11th, 2024, and January 1st, 2025. Collect 100 free Toy Medals, and get even closer to the release of those marvelous seasonal rewards: tiny, yet so beautiful Rocking Reindeer decoration, Electro Boots, and all the other awesome treats. Please keep reading to see how you can get them for free, easily, and fast.

Advertisment

What Are Toy Medals?

Toy Medals are the event currency for Toyshop Throwdown. These exclusive tokens can be used for seasonal rewards and gear to your village. And the best part: they are free when you know where to find them.

Advertisment

How to Get 100 Free Toy Medals

1. Participate in the Toyshop Throwdown Event

Your Town Hall must be level 6 or above to join.

Gather Cogs from multiplier attacks and building damage

Advertisment

2. Gather Medals through Cogs

Cogs are the currencies of Toy Medals gathered through successful attacks in moving up through the rewards track for the event. This would mean one could be gathering:

3,750 Toy Medals (free players)

9,250 Toy Medals (Event Pass holders)

Advertisment

3. Bonus Medals

To win the bonus track, complete the main track and be rewarded with 650 Toy Medals

4. Supercell Store

Advertisment

Visit the Supercell Store

Log in to the Supercell Store. Go to the Clash of Clans section and redeem all the free Toy Medal offers

5. Promo Codes

Check the official Clash of Clans channels on promo for an extra 150 Toy Medals.

Advertisment

6. Community Tips

Join the forums and groups of Clash of Clans on Reddit, where you can discuss the new opportunities regarding the maxing of the medal and its availability.

Advertisment

Troubleshooting Pro Tips

1. Event Trigger: When a freebie is not available in the Supercell Store, then log on to the game, to restore the event, Toyshop Throwdown.

2. Reloading Game: The game has been taking longer to give them the medals; reload your game for them to get credited.

3. Clear Cache: If the above does not work, go to your device's settings and clear the game's cache, then retry again.

How to Spend Toy Medals Wisely

Wait till these rewards are reviewed before throwing money at them! Top Priority Things like Electro Boots Epic Equipment or decorations that improve the long-term quality of gameplay.

Do Not Miss Out!

With these strategies, you’ll not only reach your goal of 100 free Toy Medals but might even surpass it. The Toyshop Throwdown ends on January 1, 2025, so start collecting today and make this holiday season unforgettable in Clash of Clans.

Log in now and let the medal hunt begin. Happy Clashing!

Also Read:

Clash of Clans Robo King Skin: Cost, Design, and Unlocking Guide

Clash of Clans December 2024: Clashmas Guide

Clash of Clans Town Hall 17 Update: New Defenses, Troops & Hero System

Clash of Clans Hammer Jam 2024: Guide, Rewards & Strategies

Hero Hall in Clash of Clans: The Complete Guide to Dominate!