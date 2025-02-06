Clash of Clans Lunar New Year 2025: Master the Year of the Snake Event

The Lunar Year Medal will open on Feb 7, 2025. It’s gonna be packed with snake themed contests and prizes. This is gonna reset the mood for everyone as it will be a chance again to serve as a setting for a showdown between strategy and skill, with truly exclusive prizes.

Advertisment

Whether you're a Town Hall 15 or just an intermediate trying to secure the ranks and climb up, this article will certainly get you into learning’s that will help you win in the forthcoming competitions.

Event Particulars?

This will be a limited-time event that will run from 7 to 27 February 2025. It will be based on two cuArrencies.

Advertisment

Loot Currency: Points given on base storming enemy bases and stealing resources.

Medal Currency: This currency will be used to redeem limited trade rewards from the Trader Shop.

Special tasks occur during multiplayer battles and snake year festivals with special hero skins.

Advertisment

Exclusive Awards To Snatch Up

Supercell is going out of its way to celebrate this Year of the Snake. The full bonus list will be revealed in-game as launch day approaches. Here is what we know so far:

New Troops: Water Dragon and Firecracker are up amid the change in your attack style.

Legendary Scenery: Year of the Snake wedding-themed village for your land.

Hero Skins: Snakeskins for the Grand Warden, Royal Champion, King, Queen, and the Minion Prince.

Lucky Cookie Decoration: An honorary decoration for some candidate buff-type things.

Magic Items & Resources: Toys, gold crates, and an awful lot of elixir and dark elixir fields.

Advertisment

Pro Tip: Don't waste too much of your energy on single-fight upgrades. Save your energy to unlock bigger bonuses hero skins and bonus items.

Pro Tips to Maximize Bonuses

Advertisment

To really shine during the event, you need to have a plan. Here are the tips to ground your opponents.

Event Currencies - Master It Farme higher: Make each raid big to farm loot currency in one go. Shed your medals: good luck spending it on low-tier upgrades when hero skins and special items give long-term gains.

Attack Like A Boss Try out the new Water Dragon and Firecracker troops in your current compositions. Multi-phase attacks: A mix of air and ground troops will counter it as per defensive strategy changes.

Base Design Every new troop means a base change. Anti-air is a must: you don't want the Water Dragon in your village.

Team up with your clan. Coordinate attacks and maybe trade scouting reports to get medals faster. Also do some clan challenges together for extra rewards.

The Community For now you'll be following Clash forums, Reddit, and Discord until the top players post their strategies in real time during the event.

Advertisment

What This Means to Pros

Let's face it, Clash of Clans has become boring for daily grinders. Events like this in the game are a refreshing change to implement new mechanics and exclusive rewards and to force you to rethink your strategy.

The Lunar New Year Medal Event is more than just assets in your base , it's an opportunity to show off your skills in a competitive environment. The players that adapt the fastest will have an advantage, and you know where the Water Dragon sits in the meta.

Advertisment

Get Ready to Clash!

The Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Medal Event is more than just a seasonal update, Its gonna be compeitive and would be high-stakes for pros and league players. Whether you are looking for some flashy skins, or wanna brush up your warfare strategy else just experience the Festive vibes, this event is a must-play.

Shiehsiissie Hshssie Ssiissa Hszhhehsr 🐍 👅 pic.twitter.com/SDd3o6Cu1K — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) January 31, 2025

Save the dates February 7, prep your base, and get ready to slither your way to victory.





