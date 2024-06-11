Decoding Black Ops 6 Pre Order Editions and Their Benefits: Do you know?

Advertisment

Prepare Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 launches on 25 October. You'll be forced to go rogue as you and your crew are being hounded from within. Black Ops 6, set in the early 1990s, delivers a mind-bending campaign unrestricted by engagement rules and groundbreaking multiplayer features like Omnimovement and the spectacular return of round-based zombies. Learn about the various game versions to be ready for this must-have launch. Each edition has goodies, many of which are yours to claim just by placing a preorder.

Platforms

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 is now available to preorder on the following platforms (with full explanations of how to preorder as this blog continues):

● Xbox Series X|S

● Xbox One

● PlayStation 5

● PlayStation 4

● PC (Microsoft Store)

● PC (Battle.Net)

● PC (Steam)

● Game Pass (Xbox Consoles and PC Microsoft Store)

Editions

Furthermore, you can preorder Black Ops 6 via the following Editions:

Digital Editions:

● Vault Edition (All Platforms)

● Cross-Gen Bundle (Console)

● Standard Edition (PC)

Physical Editions:

Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

PlayStation 5 (Physical Edition)

Cross-Gen Versions: Every platform edition of the game, except the Physical PlayStation 5 Edition, gives you access to both the Black Ops 6 version from the previous generation (Xbox One or PlayStation 4) and the current generation (Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5).

Gamers who subscribe to Game Pass can choose from three Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Console) when Black Ops 6 launches. Black Ops 6 is available for subscribers to download as a PC Standard Edition (Microsoft Store) or Digital Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox) with the Woods Operator Pack and Open Beta Early Access preorder perks. The complete game will be playable on 25 October!

BLACK OPS 6: VAULT EDITION

The Vault Edition is the obvious choice for anyone looking for in-game material in addition to the entire digital game because it is packed with essential Black Ops 6 features. This edition's suggested retail price (SRP) is $99.99 USD or equivalent in your local currency. The expected preorder advantages listed below are included in the Vault Edition, along with some exclusive extra benefits:

● Open Beta Early Access (Preorder Benefit). (*)

● Woods Operator Pack (Preorder Benefit). (**)

● A Digital version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

● BlackCell. (***)

● Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack.

● Mastercraft Weapon Collection.

● GobbleGum Pack.

BLACK OPS 6: EVERY PREORDER BENEFIT

Do you need more information about each Preorder Benefit in one dossier? Then read on, as the unredacted benefits are listed alongside each game edition.

Open Beta Early Access (*)

Availability: Preorder Benefits for all Game Editions.

● Vault Edition

● Cross-Gen Bundle (Digital)

● Cross-Gen Bundle (Physical)

● PlayStation 5 (Physical Edition)

● Standard Edition (PC)

● Select Game Pass Plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console)

This year, you will be able to play the Black Ops 6 Open Beta early, thanks to early access to all game versions, both digital and physical. Get a sneak peek at multiplayer, which includes the iconic Black Ops multiplayer experience, fresh maps, and astounding weaponry. Discover significant advancements such as the new operator Omnimovement system while facing off against fresh foes and surprises.

The Open Beta can be played in a few different ways:

The Open Beta Early Access period (available to prepay purchasers only).

The Open Beta stage (open to all users).

The Open Beta period is free and will be available across all supported platforms. Expect additional details and Open Beta dates to be revealed in the future.

Digital Edition Preorder Customers: You can access the Open Beta without requiring a "Beta Code."

Physical Edition Preorder Customers: Your shop should have given you a "Beta Code" that grants you Early Access at the moment of sale.

Woods Operator Pack (**)

Preorder Benefit:

● Vault Edition

● Cross-Gen Bundle (Digital Only)

● Standard Edition (PC)

● Select Game Pass Plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console)

Living off his street smarts and razor-sharp instincts, Woods has always had to rely solely on himself to survive. Having joined the U.S. Marine Corps, Woods gained much combat experience during the Korean War and later rose to sergeant in the MACV-SOG during his time in Vietnam. One can only imagine the reputation he earned in combat, which ultimately led to his selection to join the CIA's Special Activities Division. Woods also likes to point out that nobody has ever been able to prove him wrong.

You can instantly acquire the Woods Operator Pack by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing any Digital or Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 or using specific Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console).

Get the "Classic Woods" Skin right away. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III, Call of Duty: WarzoneTM, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile may all be played with this skin now.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III, Call of Duty: WarzoneTM, accomplish the challenges for each skin to unlock the "Zombie Woods" Skin and the "Numbers Woods" Animated Skin.

Stay tuned for more information on unlocking Call of Duty: WarzoneTM and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III if you don't have access to them.

Black Ops 6 will see the arrival of the Woods Operator Pack. We're happy to announce that Black Ops 6 will also ship with the Woods Operator Pack. See this blog post later for more details on carryover content between games.

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (Vault Edition Benefit)

When you buy the Vault Edition or upgrade to it, you'll be able to possess four notorious Operators from the Black Ops and Zombies universes, each dressed in a unique (and animated) Operator Skin.

Skins for Rogue Black Ops Operators

Operator Park ("Oblivion" Skin): MI6 agent Helen Park, a systematic, ad hoc member of the Black Ops team, left Oxford University to research paramilitary groups. An RPG wounded her during a covert operation in Havana, but she is now fully healed and prepared to return to the unit.

Operator Adler ("Umbra" Skin): Nicknamed "America's Monster," Russell Adler was formerly in charge of a clandestine CIA Strike Unit. His present whereabouts and goals are unknown.

Operator Skins for Zombies

The skin of Operator Brutus, the "Warden of Alcatraz": The Warden of Alcatraz, last seen in Black Ops 4's Blood of the Dead, returns as a Black Ops 6 Operator. This guardian of Hell's most wicked prisoners, brought back to life by unearthly forces, will not and is unable to rest until his charges have been securely returned to their prisons. His hunt commences as electricity arcs across his bulky, heavily armoured body.

Klaus, the operator ("Reborn" Skin): Although Elizabeth Grey's automaton would tell you that it is only there to assist, its demeanour is incredibly unnerving. It might be the amount of previous violent killing sprees that were covered up by its zeal, or it could just be the fact that it doesn't seem to realise how easily people can be killed. At launch, Klaus will undoubtedly be turned on.

Owners of the Vault Edition can anticipate using any of these Operator Skins later this year during the Black Ops 6 Open Beta.

ADDITIONAL INTEL: PREORDERS AVAILABLE NOW! ADDITIONAL BENEFITS INCOMING!

Check the Call of Duty Blog in the upcoming days and weeks to stay updated on the most recent official information about Black Ops 6. We'll be delving deeper into the fantastic Campaign, Multiplayer, and Round-Based Zombies content, as well as Open Beta and other noteworthy announcements you won't want to attend.

Preorders can now be placed through CallofDuty.com, in-game, participating platform stores, and participating retailers.

The publisher of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is Activision. Treyarch is in charge of the game's development in collaboration with Raven Software. Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games contributed further development support (listed alphabetically).