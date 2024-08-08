Diablo IV Season of the Infernal Hordes Now Live!

Take on Hell’s forces with Season of the Infernal Hordes, now live! Unlikely alliances, imminent threats, and the relentless wave-based Infernal Hordes await players this Season, offering an exciting new challenge. Get ready to forge alliances and face down these formidable enemies in a battle that will test your skills and strategies like never before.

The Infernal Hordes are a wave-based feature that can be taken solo or with friends. Select Infernal Offerings (a boon or bane to augment a run) between waves to increase the enemy’s potency and the final rewards.

Access the new Infernal Hordes feature on both Realms, which will be interwoven through a Seasonal Questline on the Seasonal Realm and accessible after a brief new Questline on the Eternal Realm at World Tier III.

At the end of every Infernal Hordes run, players will face off against the Fell Council. There are 5 Fell Council members, and 3 different members will be randomly selected to fight you. Be wary of their unique abilities in the various combinations you’ll encounter them.

New Hellbreach Dungeons will be available in the Seasonal Realm to give players a taste of what to expect in Infernal Hordes. These dungeons will reward players with Burning Aether, which can be spent on chests at the end.

Over 50 new Uniques and Legendaries are coming this Season and will persist beyond the Season’s end. Earn these items by slaying enemies across Sanctuary and in the Infernal Hordes.

Earn Seasonal Progression by collecting caches that drop from slaying powerful servants of Hell. Once you’ve unlocked Seasonal Progression, the Infernal Hordes feature will be one of the best ways to increase your reputation and earn caches.