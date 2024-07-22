Diablo IV's Spiritborn Class Revealed for Vessel of Hatred!

Community director Adam Fletcher, game director Brent Gibson, associate narrative designer Eleni Rivera-Colon, art director Nick Chilano, and game designer Bjorn Mikkelson shared information about the Spiritborn's lore, class mechanics, itemization, and more in a special live stream from the Xbox Studio! The Nahantu territory and this new class are in the upcoming 8 October Vessel of Hatred expansion. Pre-purchase offers instant access to in-game goodies. It is now available.

Advertisment







SPIRITBORN

In the Diablo series, the Spiritborn are a brand-new class that utilises the abilities of the four Spirit Guardians—Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, and Centipede. They are proficient in hand-to-hand fighting and have a flexible playstyle that lets them use spirit energy to defeat demons.

Advertisment

The Spiritborn, native to the recently formed Nahantu region, have a long history centred on their commitment to defending the Spirit Realm, an ethereal mirror of Sanctuary where jungle spirits exist for purposes beyond death.

The Spirit Guardians symbolise the relationship between people and the natural environment. The hunter sees his speed in the Jaguar, the strategist sees their watch in the Eagle, the apothecary sees her practice in the Centipede, and the decay it devours, and the warrior sees her might in the Gorilla.

Advertisment







Use the new Incarnate Skill Tag to assume the characteristics of a Guardian and gain a passive boost.

With the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, new Spiritborn-specific Legendaries and Uniques will be accessible. These goods can enhance a player's natural power, augment or magnify talents, or lean into various Spirit Guardian playstyles.

Advertisment

After players reach Level 15, the Spiritborn will have access to a new class quest. Players who complete this quest will be able to access the Spirit Hall and learn the ways of the Spirit Guardians.

Advertisment

By selecting a Primary Spirit for a unique boost and adding the Spirit's Skill Tag to every skill, you can use the Spirit Hall to improve a Spiritborn construct. A supplementary bonus from the same Guardian or a different one, depending on Level 30, can be selected by players to either deepen the link or combine it with the mechanics of another Guardian.

Attending Gamescom in August will allow players to experience the new Spiritborn class's hands-on gameplay in public for the first time.

Advertisment







For more details on the Spiritborn, check out: https://news.blizzard.com/diablo4/24107497

See the Spiritborn Livestream VOD: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2200998122

Advertisment

Spiritborn cinematic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsv8YGqw-hU