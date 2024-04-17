Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will Include More New Characters

Highlights

As more Japanese magazines surface, it seems like more characters from Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will be playable in the game, including Beerus, Whis, Gohan, Videl, and Trunks. The scans indicate that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero would draw from both the vast pool of story arcs found in the Dragon Ball cosmos and from well-known and more current prominent characters, even though Bandai Namco has not yet made an official international announcement regarding the project.

The Dragon Ball franchise stands as a towering colossus in the world of gaming, boasting an extensive roster that encompasses virtually every character fans could dream of playing. With decades of existence under its belt, the question of whether an obscure favorite will make it into a new game isn't so much a matter of if, but rather Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, which seems determined to raise the bar with an expansive lineup that caters to both classic enthusiasts and modern aficionados.

Recent images surfacing from Japan's esteemed V-Jump Magazine hint at the ambitious scope of Sparking Zero, teasing the inclusion of beloved characters from Dragon Ball Super alongside nods to classic story arcs.

Among the confirmed additions are none other than Beerus, the formidable God of Destruction for Universe 7, and his enigmatic attendant Whis, both of whom made their mark in Dragon Ball Super. These revelations, captured in screenshots shared by the vigilant Twitter user SLO, offer a glimpse of Beerus and Whis in their familiar forms from the Super saga.

Which new characters will be revealed?

But the excitement doesn't stop there. New magazine scans hint at further surprises awaiting eager fans. Among the anticipated additions are characters spanning from the modern Dragon Ball Super era to nostalgic callbacks from Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu Saga and the gripping Future Timeline storyline.

Son Gohan, sporting his iconic purple uniform from the Majin Buu Saga, stands alongside his wife Videl, depicted with her post-haircut look as suggested by Gohan himself. Videl showcases her signature Desperado Rush move, while Gohan unleashes a new power, adding layers of anticipation to their gameplay dynamics.

Delving deeper into the annals of Dragon Ball lore, Sparking Zero ventures into the "Future" arc, introducing Future Gohan and Trunks (Sword) to the playable roster. In this dystopian timeline, ravaged by the Androids' onslaught, Gohan emerges as Earth's last hope, mentoring Trunks and battling against insurmountable odds with only one functional arm.

This narrative resonance is palpable, especially for those who experienced the emotional journey through the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC. Screenshots showcasing both normal and Super Saiyan variants of Trunks (Sword) and Future Gohan further amplify the excitement surrounding their inclusion.

The prospect of such a diverse array of characters joining the fray in Sparking Zero is undeniably thrilling. As fans clamor for a contemporary successor to the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series, Bandai Namco appears keen to heed their calls with Sparking Zero. With each new revelation, anticipation mounts, promising an immersive experience that pays homage to the franchise's rich legacy while pushing boundaries to deliver an unforgettable gaming odyssey.