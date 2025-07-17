EA FC 26 Official Reveal Trailer, Release, and Pre-order for Special Rewards

EA Sports released the FC 26 trailer on July 16, 2025, after announcing Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as the cover athletes for the Standard Edition of the upcoming video game.

Here is what the publisher posted on ‘X’:

Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala have been announced as the cover for FC 26 🤩



They've come a long way 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vFyJQe3FmY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 16, 2025

The new trailer for EA FC 26 revealed some part of the gameplay, and the website also got some updates on pre-orders for the game. Bellingham and Musiala are young 22-year-old players and you would be surprised to know that they have spent time as roommates when they were part of England's U15, U17 and U21 national teams.

Watch the EA FC 26 Trailer Here:

EA FC 26- Features and Gameplay

EA Sports FC 26 is the only place you can play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA Sports in the same game, alongside the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F Moeve, Barclays Women’s Super League, Arkema Première Ligue, National Women's Soccer League, and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The game brings overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback and two new gameplay presets, Competitive and Authentic. Competitive is for head-to-head action in Ultimate Team and Clubs, with faster passing, smarter keeper rebounds, and more direct control, while Authentic brings a true-to-football feel gameplay, featuring more positionally-responsible defenders, and realistic corner success rates. Live events in the game will add more variety with themed-competitions.

EA FC 26- Release Date, Pre-orders, and Platforms

EA FC 26 will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 19, 2026. The Ultimate Edition content for the game will be available from September 26, 2025.

Pre-orders for EA FC 26 have already started, and you will get a special reward on pre-orders, if you place an order before August 26, 2025. You will receive an EVO that boosts any player’s shooting to 99 in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 (sold separately), a 1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC™ 25 (sold separately), and an ICON Player Item (untradeable) in EA Sports FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 comes with a new dynamic gameplay and realistic graphics. The game will be available very soon, but pre-ordering it now will help you to grab some special rewards on the platform.