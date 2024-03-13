EA Games is Shutting Down Seven Popular Games

Seven EA games will be discontinued on March 21, 2024: Rocket Arena, Micromachines World Series, F1 Race Stars, F1 2011, F1 2012, F1 2013, and F1 2014. Since racing games make up the great bulk of these titles, aficionados of the genre could be especially sad to see them disappear. Although the precise reason for these games' closure has not been disclosed, it is usually due to a mix of declining player counts and licenses that are about to expire.

In 2023, several notable EA games, such as the multiplayer modes for Dead Space 2 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, were shut down. While it's always disheartening to see a game go offline, EA typically provides ample advance notice to users. This allows interested players to enjoy the games before they're taken offline. The upcoming March 21 marks one of the significant days for EA's shutdowns, with online services for seven titles coming to an end.

Ultimately, the great majority of fans of F1 racing games have probably moved on to the newest games in the series. Rocket Arena, on the other hand, is an online multiplayer arena shooter game that brings back memories of classic Quake with its emphasis on distinctive characters and rocket launcher warfare.

EA Games Closures 2024

In a significant move, EA Games has announced the closure of several of its titles in 2024. Among the games facing shutdown are F1 2011, F1 2012, F1 2013, F1 2014, F1 Race Stars, Micromachines World Series, and Rocket Arena, all slated to cease operations on March 21. Additionally, Kim Kardashian Hollywood will see its servers shut down on April 8, followed by Madden NFL 20 on April 15.

EA Sports MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023, F1 Mobile Racing, and Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth are scheduled for closure on May 24, alongside MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022. Lastly, Super Mega Baseball 2 is set to conclude its online services on July 24. This decision marks the end of an era for these titles and their respective communities.

How long EA fans can access these games?

Fans of EA games who wish to maximize their enjoyment of seven specific titles have until March 21 to do so. It's important to note that these seven games have already been removed from sale. This means that those who haven't downloaded them yet will miss out on the opportunity to play them before they are shut down on March 21 - unless they possess a physical copy of any of these games. Regrettably, there are additional EA games scheduled for closure later in the year, which fans might want to monitor.

The closure schedule includes Kim Kardashian Hollywood, which will cease operation on April 8 and has already been removed from app stores. April 15th will see Madden NFL 20 follow suit, and May 24th will see the cancellation of four EA titles: MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022, F1 Mobile Racing, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth, and EA Sports MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2023.

Lastly, Super Mega Baseball 2 will shut down on July 24, making it the latest confirmed EA game to be affected in 2024. However, there's a possibility of more games being added to the list, so fans should stay informed.