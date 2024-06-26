Earn in-game rewards in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 celebration events

In a new announcement, Pokemon has come up in partnership with the Play! Pokémon program and selected local retail partners to host Pokémon GO Fest 2024 celebration events. These engaging festivities will take place at various participating Pokémon League locations in the week leading up to GO Fest 2024: Global, specifically from Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, 2024.

Advertisment

What is Pokémon League?

Pokémon League offers an enjoyable and inclusive platform for fans to come together and play Pokémon GO at neighborhood game stores. It caters to Trainers of all experience levels, providing opportunities to learn the basics, trade, battle, and engage with a welcoming community of enthusiasts.

During Pokémon League events, Play! Pokémon Professors will be available to support aspiring Trainers, offering guidance on how to battle in Pokémon GO. These gatherings provide a valuable chance to learn the art of battling in tournaments and to win participation prizes leading up to the GO Fest 2024: Global Weekend!

Advertisment

What rewards are there for participating?

Participants who sign up and check in at Campfire Meetup events at selected locations via the Campfire app will receive a code redeemable on the web store for a GO Fest preparation package, which includes:

100× Lunar Fusion Energy

100× Solar Fusion Energy

1 Star Piece

10 Poké Balls

Advertisment

Campfire Meetups for GO Fest 2024 celebration events will begin appearing on the Campfire app starting the week of July 1!

Additional Participatory Codes

Stores will also have a limited number of codes for physical distribution to Trainers attending and participating in their events. Trainers must check in with a League Professor or store representative at the event to receive the reward code.

Advertisment

Trainers can refer to the Niantic Help article for information on how to RSVP and check into official events via Campfire. Fusion Energy redeemed via codes will appear only on Necrozma’s summary page and not in the trainer's inventory. Only one code can be redeemed from a Campfire Meetup for a GO Fest 2024 celebration event during this week—checking in at additional meetups will not yield another code.

How you can participate?

Trainers can find qualifying GO Fest 2024 celebration events on the Play! Pokémon website. They should navigate to a store's event page for additional details and instructions on participation.

It is important for Trainers to be mindful of their surroundings and follow local health guidelines while playing Pokémon GO. Event details are subject to change. Trainers are encouraged to follow updates on social media, enable push notifications, and subscribe to emails for the latest information.