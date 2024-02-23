Exciting Video Games to Look Forward to in 2024

Dive into the excitement of the gaming world in 2024, with confirmed and anticipated releases offering diverse experiences. Winter and spring promise immersive narratives and dynamic gameplay, while unconfirmed titles keep the gaming community eagerly awaiting surprises. Get ready for a thrilling gaming journey in the coming year!

Advertisment

As we bid farewell to 2023, the gaming community is already abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the release of some highly promising titles set to grace our screens in 2024. While a few long-awaited games have been pushed back to 2025, the coming year promises an array of experiences that cater to diverse gaming preferences. We'll delve into the confirmed and unconfirmed release dates of some of the most anticipated video games of 2024, exploring the critical acclaim and community buzz surrounding these upcoming titles.

Confirmed Release Dates

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Winter 2024): The Final Fantasy VII Remake took the gaming world by storm, and its second part, Rebirth, is set to deepen our immersion into the dystopian world of Midgar. Following Cloud Strife's epic journey, this installment is eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise. Winter 2024 can't come soon enough for those who are eager to explore the rich narrative and captivating gameplay that Square Enix is renowned for.

Advertisment

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Spring 2024): Rocksteady Studios, famed for the Batman Arkham series, is taking a unique approach with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This game pits the antiheroes of Suicide Squad against an evil Justice League, promising an intriguing narrative and dynamic gameplay. The spring of 2024 is poised to witness an epic clash between two iconic groups in the DC universe.

Advertisment

Tekken 8 (2024): Fighting game enthusiasts rejoice as the popular Tekken franchise gears up for its eighth installment in 2024. With promises of intense hand-to-hand combat, new characters, stages, and gameplay mechanics, Tekken 8 aims to elevate the fighting game experience. Bandai Namco Entertainment has consistently delivered high-quality fighting games, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next evolution of the Tekken series.

Hades 2 (Early Access 2024): The critically acclaimed roguelike Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades 2 set to hit Early Access in 2024. This time, players will take on the role of Zagreus' sister, Melinoë, as she battles the Titan of Time. Supergiant Games has a reputation for delivering exceptional storytelling and gameplay, making Hades 2 a highly anticipated title for fans of the original.

Advertisment

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 2024): The iconic Prince makes a return in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, offering a new 2D adventure filled with acrobatic action and environmental puzzles. Ubisoft aims to revive the beloved franchise with this installment, capturing the essence of the classic Prince of Persia games while introducing modern elements. January 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Prince of Persia fans.

Advertisment

Unconfirmed Release Dates (But Still Highly Anticipated)

Hollow Knight: Silksong: Fans of the atmospheric metroidvania Hollow Knight have long awaited the sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. Featuring the new protagonist Hornet on a vibrant new journey, this sequel promises to captivate players with its engaging world, challenging gameplay, and stunning visuals. While the release date remains unconfirmed, the anticipation for Silksong continues to build within the gaming community.

Advertisment

Black Myth: Wukong: Inspired by the classic Chinese legend of the Monkey King, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG that has garnered attention for its breathtaking visuals and intense combat. With no confirmed release date yet, the gaming community is eager to embark on this mythical journey, expecting a gaming experience that seamlessly blends rich storytelling with captivating gameplay.

Avowed: Obsidian Entertainment, known for its expertise in crafting expansive RPGs, is set to deliver Avowed, an open-world RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. While the release date is unconfirmed, the promise of deep player choice and reactivity has fans eagerly awaiting more details about this ambitious project. Avowed has the potential to redefine the RPG genre with its immersive world and narrative depth.

Advertisment

Dragon's Dogma II: The sequel to the cult classic action RPG, Dragon's Dogma II, is set to return with enhanced combat, pawn companions, and a vast open world to explore. While the release date remains uncertain, fans of the original are eager to once again immerse themselves in the rich and dynamic world crafted by Capcom. The prospect of an expanded and refined Dragon's Dogma experience has fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II: The sequel to the acclaimed psychological action game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to delve even deeper into Senua's inner struggles and Norse mythology. With no confirmed release date, Ninja Theory's continuation of Senua's story has generated immense anticipation. The first installment was praised for its emotional storytelling, and fans are eager to see how the sequel further explores the complexities of its protagonist.

As 2024 unfolds, gamers find themselves on the brink of a gaming renaissance, with a myriad of titles catering to different tastes and preferences. The confirmed releases offer a mix of established franchises and new experiences, while the unconfirmed titles keep the gaming community on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting announcements and updates. With developers pushing the boundaries of storytelling, gameplay mechanics, and visual fidelity, the upcoming year promises to be a thrilling ride for gamers worldwide. So, mark your calendars, sharpen your skills, and get ready to embark on new adventures in the vast and diverse world of gaming. The journey into 2024 is set to be an unforgettable one for gamers of all kinds.