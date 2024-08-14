PC Gaming: Get your early Access for Level Zero: Extraction

Developer Doghowl Games, in partnership with tinyBuild, is launching Level Zero: Extraction on Steam Early Access today, marking the official arrival of this highly anticipated game. Players can finally immerse themselves in the adrenaline-pumping experience of battling terrifying monsters as elite mercenaries or transforming into those very monsters to hunt down humans. Are you ready to jump into this thrilling first-person horror survival game?

Level Zero: Extraction Overview

Level Zero: Extraction is a first-person tactical extraction shooter that uniquely blends intense combat with the suspenseful elements of asymmetric survival horror. Players step into the role of elite private military contractors (PMC) who embark on dangerous raids, where both rewards and threats lurk around every corner.

The game offers a dual experience, where players can choose to engage as human mercenaries or take on the role of deadly alien monsters. As mercenaries, you'll face off against rival players and navigate unpredictable PvE challenges, pushing your combat skills to the absolute limit.

Alternatively, as an alien monster, your objective is simple yet terrifying: hunt down and eliminate every human in sight until none remain.

Level Zero: Extraction: Features & Gameplay

Diverse Playable Classes: Choose between two distinct classes—human mercenaries armed to the teeth with modern weaponry, or extraterrestrial monsters with lethal abilities.

Intense Multiplayer Action: Engage in 12 vs 2 gameplay, where four squads of mercenaries not only battle each other but must also contend with a team of two player-controlled aliens.

Cinematic Maps: Explore two meticulously designed maps inspired by classic sci-fi horror films, with a third map scheduled for release soon.

Advanced Weaponry and Gear: Equip yourself with a variety of modern, customizable firearms, melee weapons, and tactical gadgets. Utilize light sources strategically to ward off alien monsters and survive the night.

Challenging PvE Enemies: Encounter a range of PvE adversaries, including mutants, combat drones, and automated turrets, each posing unique threats to your survival.

Strategic Support Role: If your mercenary character falls in battle, you can continue to assist your team by playing as a drone, providing crucial support to your remaining squad members.

Exclusive Cosmetic Rewards: Earn unique cosmetic rewards by completing objectives with each wipe, adding a layer of progression and personalization to your gameplay.

Whether you prefer the thrill of the hunt or the intensity of survival, Level Zero: Extraction offers a dynamic and heart-pounding experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Dive into the action today on Steam Early Access and see if you have what it takes to survive the horrors that await.