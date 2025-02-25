Grab 4 Free Games on Epic Games Store – Claim Them Before They're Gone!

Epic Games Store is giving away its full soundtrack for free games, and a pianist will give a golden coin to a gamer with four poopers, including the ever popular World War Z: Aftermath and the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series.

So here’s your chance to play in the big leagues, build a massive library of games for free, and get to the exciting zombie battles, relaxing RPG stories, and classic Star Wars storytelling. Though they are only available for a limited time, here’s the rundown on how and when to grab them before they’re gone.

What Free Games Are Available on Epic Games Store Now?

Epic games store has become the free PC game store every Thursday; now including a month-long free if you are a mobile user.

Free PC Games (Until February 27, 2025)

🎮 Garden Story—Relaxed action RPG where you play as Concord, a small grape, who has to protect and rebuild your village. The game includes exploration, puzzles, farming elements, and light combat for those extra chill gamers.

🧟 World War Z: Aftermath—Adrenaline-pumping co-op zombie shooter based on the blockbuster film. This evolved edition features more locations, first-person mode, and even more zombies than ever before. If this is you, then the gameplay of Left 4 Dead is a must.

Free Mobile games until March 20, 2025

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR)—One of the best RPGs of all time, 4,000 years before the Star Wars movies. Train as a Jedi, kill Sith Lords, and make choices that change the galaxy.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2—The Sith Lords— A darker and more intense sequel to KOTOR—for fans of Star Wars and RPG.

How to get your free games?

Getting these free games is quick and simple. Just follow these steps:

For PC Users:

Go to the Epic Games Store website or launch the Epic Launcher and log in to your account.

Go to the “Free Games” section.

Select Garden Story and World War Z: Aftermath and

Hit “Get” to add to your library.

Keep them after you claim them-unless you want to get them again before February 27, 2025 at 10 AM CST.

For Mobile Users (Android & iOS):

Download the Epic Games Store app from the official store.

Log in to your Epic Games account.

Search for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and KOTOR 2 in the free games section.

Hit “Get” until March 20, 2025, to claim them.

And claim them even if you don’t plan on using them, so they just sit there in your library!

Next Free Game – Mages of Mystralia

Mages of Mystralia is the next free game after February 27 as per the Epic Games Store. Missed out on this week’s free games? Don’t worry! From February 27, Mages of Mystralia will be free.

🔮 Mages of Mystralia is an action-adventure game where you create spells and explore the beautiful world of magic. If you like Zelda-like exploration with spell-casting mechanics, then this is one to watch out for.

More Free Games from Other Platforms

Besides Epic Games Store, there are other platforms giving away free games for a limited time:

🎭 Stellar Mess - free on Steam until February 27

🏚️ Golden Light (surreal horror game) – Free on Steam, but only for a few more hours!

With 2025 already being a great year for free games, Check back through different gaming platforms to get more giveaways.

Free Games Keep Getting Better

If there was any doubt left about whether the free game program from Epic Games Store is worth it for the budget gamer, with AAA titles, indie gems and mobile games, among others, being added to the mix, there has never been a better time to expand your library for free.

Epic has given away AAA titles like GTA V, Death Stranding, Hitman, and Civilization VI in the past, and who knows what they’ll give away next. So, don’t miss out, check back every Thursday for more freebies!











