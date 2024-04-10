Grounded Launch for PS5 on April 16

Highlights

Advertisment

· Grounded, initially launched on Xbox and PC in 2020, is set to debut on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles on April 16, 2024.

· The game draws inspiration from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," presenting players with the challenge of controlling shrunken children navigating their backyard environment.

· The "Fully Yoked" Edition introduces several enhancements, including a New Game + mode, the introduction of royal and leader characters, and a game world altered by Raw Science.

Advertisment

Obsidian Entertainment's survival action-adventure game, Grounded, is finally making its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Originally launched for PC and Xbox One in early access in July 2020, the game reached its full release on September 27, 2022, though it remained exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC.

Grounded's narrative closely mirrors the plot of the beloved 1989 film, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, as players embark on a journey with Wendell Tully, a quirky scientist who unintentionally shrinks a group of kids. Their quest revolves around finding a means to reverse the shrinking process, relying on Raw Science to do so.

Grounded Gameplay and Features

Advertisment

In Grounded, gamers find themselves navigating the challenges of a backyard now transformed into a jungle-like environment, controlling four shrunken children named Pete, Max, Willow, and Hoops. Their survival is facilitated by Wendell's robot, BURG.L, who aids them against the heightened threats posed by spiders and other small creatures.

The game offers both single-player and cooperative modes, accommodating up to four players, with each player taking charge of one of the kids, collaborating to ensure their survival.

Originally exclusive to Xbox, Grounded is set to expand its horizons, making its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch digitally on April 16, 2024. Limited Run Games will also cater to physical edition enthusiasts, offering Collector's and Fully Yoked Editions for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, albeit in limited quantities.

Advertisment

This transition follows Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's discussion on the Official Xbox Podcast regarding the advantages of multi-platform releases for some first-party titles. Obsidian Entertainment, the game's developer, confirmed cross-play support across all platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Grounded game costs on PlayStation and Nintendo

Advertisment

Accompanying Grounded's debut on new consoles is the question of pricing. Pre-orders are available on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, with the game set to launch at $39.99, mirroring its price on Xbox and PC. However, pre-ordering on the Nintendo eShop or being a PlayStation Plus member offers a 20% discount, reducing the price to $31.99. Limited Run Games' physical editions are also up for pre-order until April 28, 2024, with the Fully Yoked Edition priced at $39.99 and the Collector's Edition at $124.99.

In terms of content, Grounded promises exciting updates for PlayStation and Nintendo players. The "Fully Yoked" Edition, initially available for Xbox and PC via a game update, introduces a plethora of new features, including characters, modes, and achievements.

What newbies added to the Grounded?

Advertisment

One notable addition is the New Game + mode, unlocked after defeating certain bosses. This mode transports players to alternate dimensions, altering the backyard environment with each playthrough. These "remixed" backyards present unique challenges with different creature spawns and tougher bosses, infused with Raw Science for added complexity.

Moreover, players can enhance their capabilities by utilizing the Yoking Station within these alternate dimensions, empowering their weapons with unique materials.

The game's reception among Xbox and PC players has been overwhelmingly positive, building anticipation among PlayStation and Nintendo communities. With the Fully Yoked edition promising substantial content updates, even long-time players have reason to revisit the game, especially with its continued availability on Game Pass for Xbox and PC users.