GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks and Trailer 1

Recently, Rockstar Games officially confirmed the launch of GTA 6 as the next game in the series with the release of an official trailer for the game. GTA official trailer was released on December 4th, 2023, and the trailer was so successful that it created for itself the history of being the most watched trailer on YouTube till date with its 120 million views in the first 72 hours of launch.