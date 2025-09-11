GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for September 11 to 17, 2025-Free Car and Double Money

A new GTA Online Update launches for the week September 11 to 17, 2025 and the update lets you Suit up this week by completing three Dispatch Work missions during the Neighborhood Watch Event to unlock the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and a GTA$100,000 bonus. Dispatch Work also pays double GTA$ and RP for the next two weeks, or quadruple for GTA+ Members, while all law enforcement vehicles at Warstock Cache & Carry are discounted. This week is special in GTA Online, as there are not only two cop outfits, but also a claimable vehicle in the Salvage Yard.
Also, The Neighborhood Watch Event continues next week with even more uniforms to collect and purchasing the Declasse Park Ranger SUV grants the Summer Park Ranger Outfit, with existing owners receiving it within 72 hours of logging in. Players can also earn double rewards in Wildlife Photography and the returning Vespucci Job (Remix), while Salvage Yard owners who finish The Gangbanger Robbery will score a free Enus Deity.
GTA Online New Update- Main Attractions
- Complete the Weekly Challenge to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit
- Purchase the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Summer Park Ranger Outfit (Existing owners will be rewarded within 72 hours of logging in)
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Dispatch Work (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Wildlife Photography (4X for GTA+ Members)
- The Vespucci Job (Remix)-Returning
- Community Combat Series
Get Discounts 30% Off
- Body Armor
- Benefactor SM722
- Grotti Turismo Classic
- HVY Menacer
- Pegassi Zorrusso
Law Enforcements Vehicle Discounts
- 35% OFF: Bravado Dorado Cruiser, Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, Bravado Greenwood Cruiser, Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser, Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser, Declasse Park Ranger, Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor, Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser & Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
- 25% OFF: Canis Terminus Patrol, Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit, Vapid Caracara Pursuit & Willard Outreach Faction
- 15% OFF: Western Police Bike
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 100% Off/FREE: Baseball Bat
- 40% Off: Service Carbine
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Enus Deity with LS Pounders plate (Top Tier)- Claimable
- The Duggan Robbery: Karin Hotring Everon (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Vapid Hustler (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Annis Hellion
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Överflöd Entity MT- Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Coil Brawler, Enus Stafford, Grotti GT500, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer & Vapid Blade
- Luxury Autos: Annis Euros X32 & Karin Asterope GZ
- Test Track: Ocelot Lynx, Pegassi Vacca & Western Daemon (Custom)
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Pfister Astron Custom
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Senora Freeway
- Time Trial: Down Chiliad
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo