Guide to fix your Valorant Error Code 54

Experiencing Valorant error code 54 can be quite frustrating, as it can disrupt your gaming experience before you even get a chance to start playing. This error is associated with a "content service failure," which occurs when the game client fails to retrieve the necessary data and information. This issue is often due to server instability or internet connectivity problems.

Advertisment

Why does Valorant Error Code 54 happen?

Each error in Valorant is assigned a specific code to help players identify the root cause of the problem. Error code 54 typically signifies difficulties in the game’s content service, suggesting a failure in downloading or accessing essential game data. These problems can stem from server-side issues or faulty network connections, preventing you from entering Valorant's game world.

Follow these steps to solve this error code 54:

Advertisment

1. Check Riot Games Server Status

Before attempting any fixes, visit the Riot Games server status page to check for any ongoing server issues. If the problem is on Riot's end, you'll need to wait until it's resolved.

2. Restart Valorant and Riot Client

Advertisment

Restarting the game and the Riot Client can resolve most server-side and startup issues related to error code 54.

Press CTRL+ALT+DELETE and select Task Manager.

Locate Valorant in the list of active processes.

Right-click on Valorant and select End Task.

Restart the game by right-clicking the Valorant icon and choosing Run as administrator.

If the issue persists, consider restarting your router to clear any network congestion or IP conflicts.

3. Change Your DNS Addresses

If restarting the game doesn’t help, modifying your DNS settings might resolve connectivity issues.

Once you enter a web browser, check your router’s IP address (commonly 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1).

Advertisment

Log in with your username and password.

Navigate to the DNS settings in your router’s menu (usually found under Internet or WAN settings).

Enter preferred DNS addresses (such as Google’s DNS 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4).

Save the changes and restart your router if required.

4. Reinstall Valorant

If none of the above solutions work, consider reinstalling Valorant. This can resolve any corrupted files or installation issues that might be causing error code 54.

Open Control Panel and select Programs and Features option.

Find Valorant and select Uninstall.

Follow the on-screen instructions to remove the game.

Download and reinstall the latest version of Valorant from the official Valorant website.

By following these steps, you should be able to address and fix error code 54, ensuring a smoother and uninterrupted gaming experience in Valorant.