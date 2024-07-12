Guide to know Valorant Ranks and Details

In competitive FPS games like Valorant, player progress, and skill level are measured in several ways. Each player has an overall Valorant rank and a specific 'Act rank' for each act. Additionally, there is a 'rank rating' tied to the MMR (Matchmaking Rating). Here is a detailed guide on Valorant ranks, current rank distribution, and competitive play.

List of All Valorant Ranks

The ranks in Valorant are organized from lowest to highest as follows:

Iron 1

Iron 2

Iron 3

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Ascendant 1

Ascendant 2

Ascendant 3

Immortal 1

Immortal 2

Immortal 3

Radiant

Valorant Act Rank

Your overall rank in Valorant reflects your skills and abilities, but you also earn an Act rank for each act. The Act rank is the highest rank you achieved during that act, which Riot Games calls your "proven skill." The Act rank is represented by a triangular badge that gets filled with colored triangles as you play. The topmost triangle, representing your highest-ranked win, determines your Act rank. This Act rank governs the rewards you receive at the end of the act.

Even if you spend most of your time in Gold but have a win in Diamond 1, you will receive Diamond rewards. Act ranks reset between acts, but your previous MMR is considered in placement matches for subsequent acts.

Valorant Rank Distribution 2024

Rank distribution is crucial in competitive shooters. Riot Games shared information on this dating back to Episode 3, Act 1, expressing concerns about too many players being in the lower ranks. As of June 2024, the distribution has shifted back to lower tiers, indicating less time spent in the game:

Iron: 9.1% (June) vs. 6.7% (July)

Bronze: 24.1% (June) vs. 15.3% (July)

Silver: 26.6% (June) vs. 21% (July)

Gold: 18.6% (June) vs. 22.5% (July)

Platinum: 11.5% (June) vs. 17.4% (July)

Diamond: 7.4% (June) vs. 11% (July)

Ascendant: 2.1% (June) vs. 4.8% (July)

Immortal: 0.2% (June) vs. 0.9% (July)

Radiant: 0.009% (June) vs. 0.02% (July)

Valorant Rank Placements and Restrictions

Since Episode 4, Act 1, players need an account level of at least 20 to participate in ranked play. At the start of each episode, players must complete five placement matches. For Acts 2 and 3 within an episode, only one placement match is required, with rank resetting at the start of each act.

Valorant promotes competitive team play while allowing friends to play together despite rank disparities.

Here are the key rules:

• Groups of four are not allowed to avoid picking on solo players.

• Groups of two or three must adhere to rank disparity requirements.

• Groups of five have no restrictions but will affect rank rating gains and losses based on rank disparity.

For groups of two or three:

If the lowest rank is Iron or Bronze, the highest can be Silver (any tier).

If the lowest rank is Silver, the highest can be Gold (any tier).

If the lowest rank is Gold, the highest can be Platinum (any tier).

For Platinum, Ascendant, Immortal, or Radiant, the highest player can only be one level higher (e.g., if the lowest is Platinum 2, the highest can be Diamond 2).

Five-stack parties ignore disparity restrictions but may incur significant rank rating penalties based on disparity size. For more details, refer to the official Valorant competitive FAQ.