Heavy Metal Roguelite Grim Trials Showcases Demo for Indie Fan Fest

Grim Trials is a fast-paced roguelite with a heavy metal vibe, where you build and customize your own weapons to take on Death in your own style. You play as Avelin, a young woman who dies unexpectedly and is chosen to serve as one of Death’s Reapers. Her mission is to hunt corrupted souls, confront her inner demons, and battle through a dangerous underworld shaped by her own past. If she can survive these trials, she’ll earn her place as a true Reaper—and maybe reunite with the love she left behind in the living world.

The game has been developed by Glory Jam, an indie game studio. The team at Glory Jam has been working together for years and has released popular titles like Rage In Peace, What Comes After, and Hello Goodboy. Right now, they’re developing their next project, Grim Trials, a hack-and-slash roguelite adventure.

Watch the Demo on Steam: Grim Trials on Steam

Grim Trials- Gameplay Features

Fight and Conquer

Step into endless arenas packed with monsters, traps, corrupted souls, and seven powerful bosses. Use customizable scythes, crossbows, and divine blessings to cut them down. The combat system rewards smart use of both weapons, letting you deal maximum damage with clever combos.

Collect and Craft

Every battle gives you resources. Gather materials and work with mentors to forge stronger weapons, armor, and consumables that help you survive longer.

Build Your Own Style

No two Reapers fight the same way. Combine crafted gear with skills from a huge skill tree, then pick blessings during each run to create unique builds that fit your playstyle.

Explore the Academy

Between battles, visit the Academy—a place where Reapers train, take on quests, and learn from mentors. Build relationships, unlock new knowledge, and discover the stories of the souls who dwell there.

Love Conquers Death

Avelin’s journey is about more than survival—it’s about love. Each time she falls, she keeps her progress and materials, growing stronger with every run. Fight, die, rise again, and continue until her promise is fulfilled.