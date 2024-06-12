How Long Gamers Have to Wait for VALORANT PS5 Console Edition?

Since its launch, Valorant has cemented its status as one of the most prominent games globally. It has attracted millions of active daily players, rapidly becoming the go-to first-person shooter for many enthusiasts.

The game’s growing popularity is so significant that it serves as the initial FPS experience for countless new players. With the announcement of Valorant coming to consoles, the anticipation has only intensified. This article delves into the timeline for Valorant's arrival on consoles and what players can expect.

When will Valorant be available on PS5?

Following the exciting news of Valorant's console debut, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release on the PlayStation 5. This marks a rare instance where a free-to-play PC shooter expands to console platforms. However, there is some confusion about the exact release date for VALORANT on the PS5.

Currently, VALORANT is in the developmental phase for its console version and is set to launch a limited beta on June 14 for PS5 users. Riot Games showcased console gameplay during the opening stages of the VCT Masters Shanghai grand finals, revealing modes such as Unrated and Deathmatch. This beta will initially be accessible only in North America, the European Union, and Japan. Interested players must sign up to participate in the beta, and having a PS5 console is a prerequisite.

Riot Games has hinted at possibly expanding beta access to more regions over time. As for the full release, VALORANT is anticipated to launch on PS5 either by the end of 2024 or in the early months of 2025.

When Will Valorant Be Released for Xbox Series X|S?

The timeline for VALORANT's release on the Xbox Series X|S mirrors that of the PS5. The beta phase for Xbox will also commence on June 14. Players interested in participating in the Xbox beta will need to own either an Xbox Series X or S and must sign up for the limited beta. Riot Games will distribute beta access invitations, allowing each invitee to refer up to five friends.

The Xbox beta will feature all the maps from the PC version of the game, including both new and legacy maps. Notably, while there will be no cross-platform matchmaking between console and PC, cross-progression will be supported. This means players can use their existing VALORANT ID across both PC and console platforms. The full release of Valorant on the Xbox Series X|S is projected for late 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Console Beta Access and Gameplay

During the console beta, players will experience a variety of game modes that reflect the core VALORANT experience. The limited beta aims to replicate the gameplay dynamics of the PC version, providing a seamless transition for existing players while introducing console-specific optimizations.Players participating in the beta will get a firsthand look at how VALORANT performs on the new platforms, including any tweaks necessary for console play.

In summary, the launch of VALORANT on consoles marks a significant milestone in the game’s evolution, expanding its reach and providing new gameplay opportunities. With betas starting in mid-2024 and full releases expected by early 2025, VALORANT is set to bring its distinctive FPS experience to a broader audience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.