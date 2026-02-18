How to Play God of War Ragnarok on Android Device-Play the Game for Free

God of War Ragnarok is an addition to the series- God of war Games and has gained huge popularity in the gaming world. God of War PPSSPP games belong to the action-adventure genre and these games were originally released for PlayStation by Sony. God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, but the interesting part is that it can be played on an Android device by renting a PS4 console with the help of GameCC app, which is available on the Google Play Store for free. Playing the game with the help of PS4 emulator download is not recommended, as most of the apps claiming to be one on the Play Store are likely fake. So, this makes cloud streaming service GameCC app as one of the best available solutions to play the game for free at 1080p on your Android device. However, you can play God of War 1 and God of War 2 with the help of emulators on your Android Device.

God of War Ragnarok- The Game

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Combat Techniques of God of War Ragnarok

As a gamer you get a chance to use legendary weapons, combat attacks and new runic summoning abilities in the game God of war Ragnarok. You can enjoy the excellent visuals and can switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second. Enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, increased geometric detail, immersive haptic feedback and a fully optimized 3D audio feature provides you a completely immersive experience during the game. Thor/ God of War Ragnarok has been awarded with titles like ‘Best Narrative, Best action/ Adventure Games, Best Performance (Christopher Judge), Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Innovation in Accessibility in the contest ‘PlayStation Game of the Year 2022’.

The Story Behind God of War Ragnarok

The story moves on to focus on Atreus who is seeking knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of ‘Loki’. This knowledge will help him to establish his role in Ragnarok. Kratos on the other hand has to decide whether he wants to stay in the past or he should decide to leave his past behind to become the father Atreus needs. The players have to find their way by travelling through dangerous and stunning landscapes and on the way, they should be prepared to face a wide variety of enemy creatures, Norse Gods, and monsters, as Kratos and Atreus search for the answers. Instruments of war include the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian shield along with a host of new skills of abilities for both Kratos and Arteus.

God of War Ragnarok- Weapons

Leviathan Axe: Kratos's primary weapon, a one-handed battle axe with frost magic properties. The Leviathan Axe can be immediately recalled by Kratos after being thrown. The axe originally belonged to Faye, a Jötnar and the wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus. The brothers Sindri and Brok crafted the axe long ago.

Kratos' Fists: Kratos can use his fists in unarmed combat and can perform multiple hit combos.

Talon Bow: Atreus' primary weapon is a magical bow and arrows. The bow has the ability to summon spectral animals to perform attacks and assist Kratos in combat.

Guardian Shield: Kratos has a gauntlet that transforms into a circular shield for parrying blows and wide-ranged attacks. The shield can be used to block attacks, projectiles, and a well-timed block can parry enemies' attacks. The shield can be upgraded to perform powerful slams and area-of-effect attacks.

Blades of Chaos: Kratos' most vile weapons since his time in the world of Greece, twin chained-blades that possess fire magic properties. Originally given to him by Ares after pledging his loyalty to the God of War and stayed with him even after killing his former master, they can never leave Kratos no matter how much he tries to get rid of them.

Draupnir Spear: Kratos forges this weapon from the Draupnir Ring, a ring that can duplicate itself, a spearhead, and his own blood with the help of the Lady of the Forge. Brok blesses the weapon soon after it is forged. Built for killing Heimdall, who can predict a person's attacks, Kratos wears the ring itself on his finger and is able to summon the Spear into his hand anytime he wishes. When one or more spears are thrown (up to 5 or 8, depending on upgrades), Kratos can slam the spear in his hand on the ground, detonating all thrown spears.

How to Play God of War Ragnarok on Your Android Device with GameCC app?

Download the GameCC app from the Google Play Store or Click Here.

Once installed, open GameCC and agree to their privacy policy.

Now, log in to GameCC using your Facebook or email account to sign up on the platform.

Here, click on the ‘+’ icon and select ‘Rent a cloud computer’.

Now, you will be able to see a variety of servers on your screen and each one them will indicate either PC or console.

Select a reasonable server from the given options and check for the game ‘God of War Ragnarok’.

If you find the game on your selected server, then run a speed test on the server.

High ping refers to low quality gameplay, and this makes ‘Ping’ important while selecting the right server to play the game.

It is important to try several servers in order to find one with the lowest ping.

Once you have selected a server with your game and the lowest ping, you will be able to see the cost on your screen. The cost is represented in coins for renting the server.

After selecting the server, select a game and it will launch on your device immediately.

How to Get Free Coins for Renting the Server?

Go to the thumbnail menu.

Here, go to my account and then go to ad credit section.

Here, you can watch short ads to collect some free coins.

These coins can then be used to rent a server and play the game God of War Ragnarok on your device.

Sometimes coupon codes offered by the GameCC app can also be used to collect coins.

Customizing the Control Layout with GameCC app

GameCC app lets you customize the control layout, where you can set the display resolution up to 4K, but the FPS is limited at 60. Full screen option and real-time performance monitoring is also available with the app.

System Requirements to Play PS4 games on Android with the GameCC app

High-speed internet (5GHz Wi-Fi or 100+ Mbps broadband recommended) is necessary for a lag-free experience

You need to purchase credit or watch short ads to rent PS4 server.

FAQ

Can God of War Ragnarok be played on your Android device with the help of a PS4 emulator?

Playing the game with the help of PS4 emulator download is not recommended, as most of the apps claiming to be one on the Play Store are likely fake.

What are the system requirements to play a AAA game like God of War Ragnarok on an Android device with the GameCC app?

To play God of War Ragnarok on an Android device with the GameCC app, you just need a high-speed internet (5GHz Wi-Fi or 100+ Mbps broadband).

