How to Refund Valorant Skins and In-Game VP: A Complete Guide

Valorant, while primarily known as a tactical first-person shooter, also draws a lot of its appeal from the variety of skins available to players. These skins, although cosmetic and offering no gameplay advantage, can enhance the overall gaming experience, giving players a psychological boost with sleek designs like the Oni or Prime collections.

However, sometimes a purchase might not live up to your expectations, and you might find yourself wanting a refund. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to refund Valorant skins and in-game Valorant Points (VP).

Valorant’s Refund Policy

Before diving into the process, it's crucial to understand what can and cannot be refunded in Valorant. Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, has a specific refund policy for in-game content that aligns with their broader global refund policy.

What Can’t Be Refunded?

Certain content in Valorant is non-refundable once used. According to the refund policy, any content taken from a game is considered used. This includes reaching the loading screen of a match in any mode—whether it’s a standard match, custom game, or practice session—with the content equipped.

If you’ve equipped and used a skin in any match, it is no longer eligible for a refund. Therefore, it’s essential to be sure of your purchase before jumping into a game with your new skin.

How to Refund Valorant Skins

If you find yourself dissatisfied with a skin purchase and it meets the above criteria (i.e., it hasn’t been used in a game), you can request a refund through Riot’s Support page. Follow these steps to initiate the refund process:

Visit the Riot Support Page: Go to the official Riot Games Support website.

Log in to Your Riot Account: Use your Riot account credentials to log in.

Navigate to Refund Options: Scroll down until you find the “Refund Unused Content” section.

Select the Skin for Refund: Locate the specific skin you wish to refund and click the “Refund” button next to it.

Additionally, you can submit a support ticket if you encounter issues or prefer a more personalized approach. Once your ticket is reviewed and it’s confirmed that the content adheres to the refund conditions, your refund should be processed shortly.

How to Refund Valorant Points (VP)

In addition to skins, you might also want to refund unused Valorant Points (VP). The process is straightforward:

Submit a Support Ticket: You can request a refund for unused VP by submitting a ticket through the Riot Support page.

Timeframe for Refunds: Cash refunds for VP are available for up to 14 days after the transaction, provided that the VP hasn’t been spent.