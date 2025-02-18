Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact – Release Date, Gameplay, and Latest Updates

HUNTERxHUNTER’s first fighting game is announced for July 2025!
The wait is over, as Arc System Works officially announced the release date for the first-ever HUNTERxHUNTER fighting game, HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). This will be the first time HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT goes global on July 17, 2025.
The teaser is out, and pre-orders are live. We have everything we know about this game below.
HUNTERxHUNTER Fighting Game Debut
More than just an upgrade to previous HUNTERxHUNTER games, NENxIMPACT is the first 3v3 tag-team fighting game since Dragon Ball FighterZ! Arc System Works, the studio behind Guilty Gear, promises:
✔ Fast-paced action in hand-drawn anime style.
✔ 16 playable characters at launch, each with their Nen abilities.
✔ Dynamic gameplay with character changes and assist attacks.
This is huge for fans, as this will be the first time fans can see their favorites fight.
Platforms and Pre-orders
NENxIMPACT will be available in physical and digital formats for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).
Pre-Order Now:
💻 Steam
🎮 Nintendo Switch (Pre-orders coming soon)
Game Modes & Features
By pre-ordering the game, you get exclusives throughout the game, early access to play, and skins for some characters.
Deluxe Edition Bonuses:
First to play within 48 hours of the game’s launch.
Exclusive color variations for:
Killua (PS5)
Hisoka (PC)
Nintendo Switch Pre-order Bonus:
Gon (color scheme; will be available for purchase soon).
Limited Standard Edition Includes:
Collector’s Box
Art book
T-shirt
Acrylic Stand
Season Pass for upcoming DLC characters
Hisoka & Kurapika alternate costumes
tapestries
Modes (Offline & Online)
NENxIMPACT has single-player and multiplayer modes for players who like to play in casual and competitive modes.
Offline Modes
Local multiplayer against friends or CPU
Training Mode—train to master any skill. Customizable settings.
Story Mode-showcase some anime moments with cutscenes.
Single Mode Challenges:
The Sky Arena-survive the waves.
Combo Trials—set combos for each character.
Online Modes (Rollback Netcode Confirmed!)
NENxIMPACT has rollback netcode so online matches will be smooth and low latency.
🌎 Player Matches: Play against online players.
🏆 Ranked Matches: Compete for rank points to become a Triple Hunter.
🎴 G.I. Cards Collection: Greed Island cards that unlock when you win a match.
DLC & Post-Launch Content
Neferpitou Joins as the First DLC Fighter!
First we announced the first DLC fighter and one of the toughest enemies of HUNTERxHUNTER, sorry players—the cutest but deadliest Neferpitou (Chimera Ant Arc). You’ll unlock Neferpitou through:
✔ Standalone DLC Purchase
✔ Deluxe Edition and Season Pass 1
-> Season Pass 1 is coming Winter 2025 and will feature 4 additional DLC fighters to be announced throughout this year.
Five Reasons Why HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT Will Be Worth Your Cheer
✔ First international released fighting game on HUNTERxHUNTER.
✔ Developed by Arc System Works, the developers of Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ.
✔ 3v3 fast-paced combats mixed with team mechanics.
✔ Rollback netcode for online gameplay.
✔ Various modes for solo and competitive play.
Watch the official trailer and wishlist today!
Ready for HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT to drop? Watch the release date trailer and wishlist:
📌 Steam Wishlist
📌 PlayStation Store Wishlist
Coming July 2025 HUNTERxHUNTER: NENxIMPACT looks pretty cool. Ready to grind that Nen and fight your way to the top? It’s a loading game for me, and I’m hyped! What about you?
