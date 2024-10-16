Indian Battle Royale game Indus, now available on Android and iOS

The Indian battle royale game Indus, developed by SuperGaming, is now available on Android and iOS platforms. It has debuted as the top free-to-play game on the iOS App Store. This Indo-futuristic game blends Indian-inspired elements with futuristic gameplay, marking a significant milestone for Indian gaming and esports.

During its open beta, Indus attracted a large player base and underwent thorough testing in various regions. With over 14 million pre-registrations, the game is poised to make an impact on the global gaming scene.

Android users can visit the Google Play Store to download Indus Battle Royale, while iOS users can find it on the Apple App Store.

Game Specifications & Requirements

For Android:

Size: 1.5 GB

It requires Android 6.0 or higher

Recommended 2.5 GB of free space

For optimal performance, select “Apply Recommended” in Graphics settings.

For iOS:

Size: 2.3 GB

Requires iOS 12.0 or later for iPhone, or iPadOS 12.0 or later

Recommended 2.5 GB of free space

For smooth gameplay, select “Apply Recommended” in Graphics settings.

Game Modes and Features

Indus features traditional battle royale gameplay with both FPS and TPS perspectives, as well as a 4v4 and 2v2 Team Deathmatch mode on maps like Virlok and Saaplok. Players can choose characters from various series such as Adi, Adya, Null, Void, and others, each offering unique abilities.

Weapons

The game offers an extensive range of weapons:

Melee: Neo-Katar, Agni Spear, ChappalAssault Rifles: SFR-4, A27 Locust

Submachine Guns: V-Fury, Tempest CFA

Sniper Rifles: Vigil SR14, Vantage

Shotguns: Kismet CS10, R-Biter 2

Handguns: R4-FTR, Judgement

Unique Weapon: UlkaIndus introduces two new features:

Cosmium Clutch: Besides the usual last-person-standing win condition, players can capture the rare Cosmium in the final circle to win the game.

Grudge System: Players can target their eliminators in the next match, with their location marked on the map for revenge.

Launch Offers and Esports Roadmap

With its release, the Nuclear Diwali Battle Pass is available in two tiers:

Premium: 200 Indus Credits

Premium Plus: 350 Indus Credits, with 30 levels unlocked instantly

Indus Tournament 2025

The battle pass offers exclusive rewards such as the Legendary Avatar Pokhran and unique skins. SuperGaming has also announced the year-long Clutch India Movement esports roadmap, featuring the Indus International Tournament with a prize pool of INR 2.5 crore, the largest for any Indian battle royale game.

The MVP will receive a customized Mahindra Thar. The tournament will be followed by the Indus International Mahasangram in October 2025. SuperGaming has also supported grassroots esports through tournaments like Grudge Wars, Indus Unchained, and Indus Inferno.