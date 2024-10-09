Indian Battle royale game, Indus to launch on October 16

Indian video game developer SuperGaming has officially announced the launch of its new battle royale game, Indus, set for release on October 16 for both Android and iOS platforms. The game introduces a fresh twist to the traditional battle royale format, featuring a dual victory condition, and a new in-game mechanic called "Grudge" that lets players seek revenge on opponents who have previously defeated them.

Indus Battle Royale: Storyline

Set in a futuristic world on the mysterious planet Indus, the game blends elements of sci-fi with visuals inspired by ancient civilizations. Players will step into the shoes of Mythwalkers, elite operatives working for the powerful criminal syndicate known as COVEN. Their mission is to collect a rare resource called Cosmium while competing against other players in a hostile environment.

The battles take place on Virlok, a floating island-style map characterized by constantly shifting terrain and deadly Nirvana storms. The game also offers multiple Indian-inspired avatars such as Morni, Pokhran, Sirtaj, Heena, and Mech-Balika, along with a variety of futuristic weapons and vehicles.

Indus Battle Royale: Gameplay

One of the standout features of Indus is its dual victory condition, where players can either outlast all their opponents to win or secure the rare resource Cosmium, which appears in the final circle of Nirvana. This system adds an extra layer of strategy, balancing combat, survival, and resource collection in the gameplay.

Additionally, the Grudge mechanic offers players the opportunity to track down and take revenge on opponents who have previously defeated them. This system introduces two roles for the player: Hunter and Defender. The Hunter is guided by the game to locate their target, while the Defender is alerted to the approaching threat, leading to intense, strategic encounters.

Players or teams can switch between these roles during a match, adding a dynamic and unique dimension to the gameplay. Importantly, the Grudge interactions happen outside of the main battle royale loop, ensuring that they don’t disrupt the core gameplay.

The game will also include 4v4 and 2v2 team deathmatch modes, further enhancing the multiplayer experience and providing different ways for players to enjoy the game. With its innovative mechanics and Indian-inspired design, Indus aims to deliver a fresh take on the battle royale genre when it launches on October 16.