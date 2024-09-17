Indiana Jones Returns: A New Adventure Inspired by Fate of Atlantis

Like its predecessor, Fate of Atlantis, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a point-and-click adventure game set in a historical setting. Players will explore ancient sites, solve difficult puzzles, and interact with new and well-known characters from the Indiana Jones universe. This contemporary adventure offers a new spin on the classic point-and-click gameplay while preserving the series' signature blend of storytelling, exploration, and puzzle-solving.

Advertisment

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a "spiritual successor" to a 32-year-old adventure game, Fate of Atlantis.

Executive producer Craig Derrick of Lucasfilm Games admits that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was "envisioned" to be a "spiritual successor" of sorts, which is why it shares many similarities with 90s classics like Fate of Atlantis. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a "spiritual successor" to a 32-year-old adventure game, Fate of Atlantis. Speaking about the design of the new Indiana Jones adventure, Derrick says that both MachineGames and Lucasfilm Games drew inspiration from the classics in the genre. He explains how similar the new game is to its predecessors, "from uncovering and investigating the story's central mystery to tackling unique situations along the way and outsmarting traps designed to keep the world's secrets hidden."

"In many ways, we envisioned this game as a spiritual successor to Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and other classic adventure games," Derrick says. "It's about thinking, discovering, tracking down clues, and sometimes just a bit of luck to get through the various traps, tombs, and threats encountered - all while capturing that over-the-top Saturday matinee feel that defines an Indiana Jones adventure."

Advertisment

How to play Indiana Jones Returns

Like the classic point-and-click adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from 1992, players will have tools to help them along the way. Two crucial tools are a handy journal and camera, essential for "discovering clues, gathering vital information to solve later puzzles, documenting your journey, and pulling out the map to figure out where to go next." It reminds me of old games when you had to pause and look around your things before moving on. Though it will be a few months until Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launch on 9 December, I'm interested to see how the game uses elements common to the most incredible adventure games ever made. In particular, I'm curious to see how Derrick describes the game's brainteasers, which he claims are a "core gameplay element."