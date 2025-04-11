Comic Con India and Indie Game Utsav present the biggest Steam sale of Indian titles ever. 110+ games. 80% off. Global Feature.

Move over AAA studios—India’s indie devs are making noise on Steam

For the first time ever, over 110 PC titles made in India and of Indian origin will be featured in a massive Steam sale, with up to 80% discounts, a global Steam frontpage feature, and an on-ground showcase at Mumbai Comic Con 2025. This is called the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale, and it’s a big deal.

🕹️ Sale Dates: 10 April, 23:00 IST - 20 April, 23:00 IST

🌍 Global Steam Frontpage Feature: 18-20 April

📍 On-Ground Showcase: 12-13 April, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

🎮 Steam Sale URL: ComicCon x IndieGameUtsav

Level-Up for Indian Devs

Indian indie gaming has been in the background for years. Now? It’s in the foreground.

“This Steam Sale is our way of giving Indian games more visibility,” says Avichal Singh, Project Director of Indie Game Utsav and co-founder of Nodding Heads Games. “I’m grateful to Nodwin and Valve for surfacing Indian games to the world.”

The sale is big not just for discounts but for visibility. It’s powered by Comic Con India, Intel, Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, Nodwin Gaming, and community partner IGDA India. And for the first time, Indian games are taking over Steam’s main stage.

“This is just one step in a larger effort to support that ecosystem,” adds Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD at Nodwin Gaming. “Great to see a platform like Valve share that vision.”

Must-Play, Must-Wishlist

From horror to slice-of-life—this lineup is diverse. Don’t miss:

Raji: An Ancient Epic —India’s most popular action-adventure

Bao Bao’s Cozy Laundromat —One dev, all vibes

Kurukshetra: Ascension —Myth-meets-strategy in this card battler

Fears to Fathom —Viral episodic horror

The Palace on the Hill —For fans of slow, cozy storytelling

Kamla—Folklore-fueled fear fest

New and upcoming titles also get the spotlight. Wishlist these names before they blow up:

Abashed, Fishbowl, Mukti, Appa, Spook-A-Boo, Sojourn Past, Detective Dotson, Cosmic Race: Galactic Showdown, and more.

📋 Full list of games: Check it out here.

From Exhibition Floor to Worldwide Exposure

At the same time the digital sale is live on Steam, Indie Game Utsav will host its first-ever physical event at Comic Con Mumbai 2025. More than 40 games, hands-on, developer meetups, and everything PC and console at India’s largest pop culture event. This is intentional. Comic Con India, now part of Nodwin Gaming, gets 200,000 footfalls every year and has an online reach of over 330 million! They don’t just do cosplay and comics anymore; gaming is the focus.

Bigger Than Just a Sale

While this is an auction, it’s also a damage control, coming-out party for Indian PC and console developers. It will show the world what they are capable of! With Nodwin Gaming’s global initiative worth $410 million backed by Nazara, KRAFTON, SONY, and JetSynthesys, the spotlight on Indian gaming isn’t fading anytime soon and (spoiler alert!) neither is Steam.

Uh-huh. For those hesitating on firing it up next time, don’t be surprised if the next game you can’t put down has the Not Out of India label attached to it.

🎮 Jump into the sale now: Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav on Steam.

📌 Wishlist. Play. Share. This isn’t just a sale—it’s a moment. Don’t miss it.







