Is This the Best Community Day Yet? Exclusive Bonuses Revealed for June's Pokémon GO Event!

Exciting news for Pokémon GO enthusiasts! The June 2024 Community Day is set for Sunday, 9 June 2024. This event promises an engaging experience where players can raid, trade, and explore with fellow Trainers in their local areas. The highlight of this Community Day will be the opportunity to catch Goomy, the Soft Tissue Pokémon, featured prominently throughout the event. Mark your calendars and prepare for a day of fun-filled adventures and Pokémon-catching excitement!

Community Day meetups will occur on Sunday, 9 June 2024, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time (IST in India). The virtual trainer meetups will be held across 24 cities across India, including New Delhi's Lodhi Gardens, Pacific Mall and Woodland Park, Mumbai's Horniman Circle Garden, Navi Mumbai's Airoli, Pune's Sarasbaug, Gurugram's Ambience Mall, Jaipur's World Trade Park, Bengaluru's Statue of King Edward VII in Cubbon Park, Kanpur's Kargil Park, Chandigarh's Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Agartala's Children's Park, Bardhaman's Malir Math, Durg's NN Park, Vadodara's Kamatibaug, Indore's Lalbagh Garden, Kolkata's Layelka Math, Sarsuna College and Lions Safari Park in Rabindra Sarovar Lake, Varanasi's IP Sigra Mall, Patna's Science Center, Chennai's Tower Park in Anna Nagar and Clock Court in Vellore Institute of Technology, Hyderabad's Indira Park, Santipur's Public Library Playground, Lucknow's Fun Republic Mall, Ahmedabad's Ahmedabad One Mall, Visakhapatnam's Central Park and Thiruvananthapuram's The Napier Museum.







Featured Pokémon

In the wild, goomy will show up more regularly.

*If fortune favours you, you may come upon a Shiny one!

Featured attack

Evolve Sliggoo (Goomy's Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Tsareena that knows the Charged Attack High Jump Kick.

Thunder Punch

Trainer Battles: 55 power

Gyms and raids: 45 power

*Sliggoo can evolve into Goodra when the weather is rainy or near a Rainy Lure Module.

Community Day Special Research story

The Goomy Community Day-exclusive Special Research story is available for INR 29.

Check back to see when the Special Research story tickets go on sale.

Remember that you may now buy tickets and give them as gifts to any friends you've gotten to the Great Friends or higher friendship level with.

Select the Special Research ticket from the in-game store to give a ticket as a present, then press the Present button rather than the Purchase button.

Except as provided by relevant law and the exclusions outlined in the Terms of Service, tickets are nonrefundable.

* Please be aware that this Special Research will not have an in-game medal. There are several limitations. If the receiver already has or has received a Special Research ticket, gifting cannot be accomplished.

Event Bonuses

2× Candy to help you capture Pokémon.

3× Stardust to capture Pokémon

Trainers level 31 and above have a 2× chance of obtaining Candy XL through Pokémon capture.

The duration of the lure modules engaged during the event is three hours.

The duration of incense activated during the event is three hours, except for Daily Adventure Incense.

Take a few pictures for a surprise on Community Day!

You can make a maximum of two Special Trades in a single day.

50% less Stardust will be needed for trades.

*Though most of these incentives are only suitable for the three-hour event period, they will all be available from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time.

Bonus Raid Battles: After Community Day

Local time on Sunday, 9 June 2024, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Special four-star Raid Battles will be available for Trainers to engage in after the three-hour Community Day event concludes. After winning one of these raids, more Goomy will spawn for 30 minutes around the gym where the raid was held!

Four-star Raid Battles

Raids with four stars will feature Sliggoo!

Only Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes are accepted to enter these raids. These Raid Battles cannot be entered with Remote Raid Passes.

Bonus for completing four-star Raid Battles

Thirty minutes after you defeat Sliggoo in a four-star raid battle, other Goomy will start to arrive in and around the gym. You could be fortunate enough to come upon a Shiny one!*

*Goomy that show up under these conditions will have the same probability of showing up as a Shiny Pokémon as those that show up during the three hours of June Community Day events.

When playing Pokémon GO, please be mindful of your surroundings and abide by local health authorities' rules. Events scheduled for the future could change. To keep yourselves informed, do follow us.