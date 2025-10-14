KRAFTON India Opens BGMI’s First Transfer Window

KRAFTON India has announced one of the biggest updates in Indian esports history. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) now has a structured player transfer system where teams can officially trade and sign players. It works like a football or IPL transfer season for esports. This update aims to bring more transparency, cleaner contracts, and, of course, plenty of roster drama.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director, Esports, at KRAFTON India, said the new system creates a fair and transparent framework for both players and clubs, helping Indian esports grow in a more professional direction.





How the Transfer Window Works

Here is how the new setup functions:

The first window runs from October 1 to November 15, 2025.

The next window opens on April 1, 2026.

Teams can trade or sign players only during these official windows.

Free agents (players without a team) can still sign at any time.

Each club is linked to a verified Owner or In-Game Leader (IGL) who approves roster changes through the KRAFTON India Esports (KIE) Dashboard. All transfers are reviewed by KRAFTON India to maintain fairness and transparency. This means no mid-tournament surprises or hidden deals.

Teams Get More Control and More Pressure

Team managers can now handle all roster activities in one place:

Log in to My Teams. Add or release players. Approve join requests. Submit the final roster for verification.

Each team can have four to five active players, so every decision matters. Once approved, lineups are locked for official and sanctioned third-party tournaments. Every roster change will now be visible to fans, which adds pressure on teams to build wisely.

Why Fans Should Care

This new structure will change how Indian BGMI esports feels and functions. It means:

More intense roster stories and rival org drama.

Strategic rebuilds before big tournaments.

Accountability for both players and teams.

Fans might even see their favorite players switching teams before the 2026 season begins. Expect social media debates, fan reactions, and a lot of excitement around who goes where.

KRAFTON’s Growing Focus on India

KRAFTON has already invested more than ₹200 crore in India since 2021, funding gaming startups and running top-tier events like BGIS and BMPS. BGMI has surpassed 240 million downloads, showing that mobile esports in India is thriving. The new transfer window is another step in professionalizing the competitive scene, putting it closer to the standards seen in international esports leagues.

