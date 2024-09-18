Logitech Unveils Exclusivity Genshin Impact-Themed Gaming Gear

Logitech G has unveiled its first co-created product with the critically acclaimed and beloved game, Genshin Impact. Kicking off this inaugural launch collection is the Logitech G309 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, part of a special drop city of one-of-a-type launches based on the world’s most played and beloved game —Genshin Impact. Among the designs featured in this collection—the first ever collaboration of its kind— there’s one dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka-there to the love Cryo character and one of the main characters in Inazuma. The partnership comes to life with a unique collaboration featuring Ayaka with a limited available offering together with specialized hand-moused co-creations by Logitech. Furthermore, you will find there some limited-edition versions of the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse featuring each a hero from Genshin Impact including Sayu, Thoma, Shikanoin Heizou.

Product Information and Release Dates

Product Name Price (USD) Price (INR) Pre-order Availability & US Delivery Logitech G309 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Kamisato Ayaka) $79.99 ₹6,650 Available through Amazon (Late November 2024) Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Sayu Edition) $49.99 ₹4,150 To be announced (Early 2025) Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Thoma Edition) $49.99 ₹4,150 To be announced (Early 2025) Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Shikanoin Heizou) $49.99 ₹4,150 To be announced (Ealy 2025)

These gaming mice use Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology, a great thing for low latency and performance. These mice are perfect for some competitive game fans, especially Genshin Impact fans; they require quick reflexes and proper gameplay.



Native Compatibility with Genshin Impact

In a breathtaking expansion of its offerings, Logitech has enhanced the capabilities of its G Cloud handheld console by extending support for the Genshin Impact controller besides the line of wireless mice. This feature is available exclusively to players in the United States and Canada and allows gamers to delve deep into the Teyvat universe with great controller support, facilitating a more straightforward exploration of this vast expanse.



More Products Available Soon

The trip is just starting, promising an exciting journey. Logitech and Genshin Impact will unveil more themed gear in the future that will include headsets, keyboards, and mouse-keyboard combinations. Fans are already thrilled about collections that will feature characters from the Natlan region of Genshin.



Conclusion

The deal between Logitech and Genshin Impact is one thrilling opportunity wherein game aficionados can mix their adoration for the game with leading gaming gear. There are even more products to come, thus this partnership has many options in store for exciting revelation for the various gamer fans from all over the world.