Microsoft's Call of Duty Move Shakes Up the Gaming Industry

Microsoft intends to discontinue its long-standing strategy of offering "Call of Duty" videogames only as stand-alone purchases. The next instalment will instead be made available through the tech giant's subscription service. On 9 June, the company's yearly Xbox showcase is anticipated to announce this substantial change in approach. This action is in line with Microsoft's more significant push towards a subscription-based business model, which considers the changing needs of the market and the growing need of consumers for more adaptable and affordable gaming options. By adding "Call of Duty" to its subscription service, Microsoft hopes to improve the value proposition for its users and possibly draw in more customers.

The Wall Street Journal initially revealed the truth on Friday.

"Call of Duty" was acquired by Microsoft as part of their $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, completed late in the previous year. One of the most popular entertainment properties, first-person shooter video games have brought in over $30 billion in revenue during its entire lifespan. Activision has been releasing new game versions yearly for some time now, with a suggested retail price of roughly $70. This development occurred shortly after Xbox President Sarah Bond announced during a conference that all first-party Xbox titles would be available on Game Pass the day they debut.

Microsoft is in charge of the Game Pass subscription program, which charges a fee to access games from Xbox and other creators. The Redmond, Washington-based corporation, has been working hard in recent years to expand its gaming subscription services to challenge the dominance of PlayStation systems manufactured by Sony Corp., a rival Japanese company. Microsoft reported 34 million Game Pass customers in February of this year, an increase from the 25 million stated in 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the second-best-selling game of the year.

Introducing "Call of Duty," a video game property with a sizable and devoted fan following, is expected to increase Game Pass user numbers but may also impact the title's overall sales. As of November 2023, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" is the second-best-selling game of the year. "Helldivers II" from Sony is ahead of it, according to industry tracker Circana.