Microsoft's New Game Pass Tier Could Change How We Play

Microsoft just released the Xbox cloud gaming service for the Amazon Fire TV Stick via the Xbox app. Subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate may now use the Amazon Fire TV Stick to play Xbox games on the platform's cloud gaming service, eliminating the need for an additional Xbox console. Earlier this month, Microsoft increased the cost of Xbox Game Pass and added a new "Standard" tier to the game subscription service; however, additional adjustments to Game Pass might follow. There are rumours that the parent company of Xbox is developing more Game Pass tiers. These might consist of a friends and family plan, an ad-supported tier, and a cloud-only subscription tier. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is set to get even more flexible. Following the recent price hike and introducing a new 'Standard' tier, the gaming giant is reportedly considering additional subscription options.

Tiers to expect

Microsoft might introduce a cloud streaming-only tier allowing users to play games without purchasing pricey gaming consoles or PCs. Those who value flexibility and little hardware investment could find this appealing. A less expensive option may be made available by offering an ad-supported tier with a lower subscription charge. Adding advertisements into the gameplay would open up Game Pass to a larger audience. There is a Game Pass tier similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video's ad-supported tiers. According to reports, this tier would accommodate users who would prefer free access to an ad-supported version of Game Pass rather than paying a membership price. This tier, comparable to streaming service family plans, would let several users share a single Game Pass membership, providing an affordable means for loved ones to play games together.

Play Call of Duty with Game Pass

Coming weeks after the firm revealed that the upcoming Call of Duty game would debut on Xbox's game subscription service, Microsoft has decided to increase the price of Game Pass across all levels and regions. With its 25 October release date, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be the first COD game to be available on Game Pass immediately.

It has been rumoured that the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3 (review), would be added by the corporation before the end of July. However, Activision, the company that makes Call of Duty, and Microsoft have not announced any intentions to add the game to the service.

More Choice for Gamers

Gamers will have various subscription options, allowing them to select the one that best aligns with their specific needs, budget, and gaming habits. This customization could enhance their overall gaming experience. Introducing an ad-supported tier presents a more economical option, making it easier for casual gamers or those on a tight budget to access a vast library of games without a significant financial commitment. A cloud-only tier can democratise the genre by making gaming more available to a wider audience, including those with less capable hardware. This tier would enable gamers to enjoy high-quality games without needing expensive consoles or gaming PCs.