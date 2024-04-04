Minecraft new Poisonous Potato update

As part of the April Fools' hoax, Minecraft just received a significant update that happily surprised everyone. The game now has five distinct biomes in addition to a ton of new features, creatures, and stuff thanks to the latest patch. However, the floatater block—which, despite its corny name, is one of the most intriguing additions to the game—along with the lashing potato are among its greatest features.
What is Poisonous Potato Update in Minecraft?
Dubbed the "Poisonous Potato Update," snapshot 24w14potato introduces a fresh wave of content to Minecraft, centering entirely on the humble potato. Mojang has been dropping hints about this update for some time, showcasing poison potatoes on their official website, and now it's finally here.
This update is a total game-changer, as Mojang has taken inspiration from the game's poisonous potatoes and revamped the entire Minecraft experience into a potato-themed fantasy. Players can explore five distinct potato biomes including fields, hash, arboretum, corruption, and wasteland.
Additionally, a new Colosseum is featuring a formidable Potato boss, peculiar green rain, mysterious green lasers, the replacement of regular mobs with potato-themed ones, the introduction of two new items - the potato peeler and the lashing potato, and much more.
What does this floater block feature do in the game?
The floater block in Minecraft is a unique addition designed to function as a powered rocket block when triggered by a redstone signal. Its primary functionality involves carrying various blocks, items, and even players, enabling vertical movement upon activation. Notably, these features are experimental and exclusive to the dimension associated with poisonous potatoes.
This versatile block serves multiple purposes, notably facilitating unidirectional movement for various constructions. Among its many applications, the most prevalent is its use in crafting rocket ships. Its ability to transport other blocks and items extends to potentially hazardous materials like TNT, allowing players to construct missiles employing this block. Indeed, some Minecraft enthusiasts have already demonstrated this capability by creating functioning missiles utilizing the floater block.
Crafting a floater block involves a unique recipe that may initially appear perplexing. Visually resembling a blend of a smoker and a quartz block, the floater block surprisingly requires neither of these components for its creation. Instead, it necessitates the utilization of specific items such as poisonous potatoes, a hot potato, and a floatato, which differs from the floater itself.
How to use a Flotato?
To craft the floatato, players must arrange eight poisonous potatoes around a Ghast tear within the crafting grid. Subsequently, the floatater can be fashioned using the floatato along with other ingredients. Although the nomenclature might initially confuse players, familiarity will develop with time.
Crafting a floatater entails placing three poisonous potatoes on the top row of the crafting grid, positioning a hot potato at the center, and filling the remaining spaces with five floatatos. Following these steps allows players to obtain the floater block within Minecraft.
The introduction of the floater block as part of an April Fools update demonstrates the dedication of Mojang Studios to innovative and playful additions to the game. This infusion of creativity sparks anticipation for further developments leading up to the official release of the Minecraft 1.21 update, hinting at potentially exciting features yet to come.