Minecraft Preview 1.21.130.24 Makes Every Move Smoother

The new update from Mojang does a lot to tidy up the way your character moves around, controls the camera, and goes through its animations.

The latest Minecraft Preview 1.21.130.24 does a subtle but really important job of ironing out a few of the game's rough edges. This isn't a major new feature, but it's all about really fine-tuning the player animation, making sure characters move and crawl smoothly, and generally getting the game running more smoothly from one device to another.

This update is now up for everyone using Xbox, Windows, & anyone on an iOS device, who are all part of the Minecraft Preview. It's all a bit of a response to the problem of inconsistent bits of the 1.21 version of Minecraft that we'd spotted in earlier builds. just a load of little tweaks to get everything running smoothly

Crawl like a pro: movement gets a smoother edge.

One thing that really stands out in this latest preview is how Mojang has worked on the whole crawling thing. They've fiddled about with where our character's virtual 'hitboxes' are in relation to how we see them, which makes a big difference when you're crawling around tight spots, because it stops the character from clipping into walls. Transitions from standing to crouching now feel really natural & less juddery than before, like the whole system has been tweaked to make crawling a whole lot nicer to do.

One thing this has fixed up is that old problem where players would get stuck crawling through gaps that were just one block wide, just one of the many problems that the community had told us needed sorting out in the earlier previews.

Arms swing even more smoothly, and cameras stay rock steady.

Mojang's also been fine-tuning the small stuff that makes playing feel that much better. With this update, they've given a bit of extra love to arm-swinging animations, making combat and mining feel more like the real deal. Meanwhile, that third-person camera has been tweaked so it doesn't jump all over the place like it used to, especially when you're navigating rough terrain.

These little animation and camera adjustments are probably going to fly under the radar for a lot of players, but trust us, they make a huge difference when you're stuck in the game for hours on end. They just make everything feel a bit less grating.

Gameplay lags less, crashes less often, and runs way smoother.

As with most of these early preview versions, 1.21.130.24 is chock full of behind-the-scenes tweaks that smooth out the game's performance and stability. Mojang hasn't gone into too much detail about what they've changed, but the early testers say that frame rates are holding steady even on lower-end hardware. The studio is still plodding along with their slow-and-steady approach, chugging out these little preview updates to test how everything plays out before they finally roll out Minecraft 1.21 towards the end of the year.

Short tweaks, long polish

While this may not include new mobs or blocks, it shows that Mojang has not forgotten about their everlasting commitment to polish and accessibility. Preview updates, such as 1.21.130.24, act as avenues for trial and testing, where feedback from the Minecraft community is integral to a final release.

As Mojang gets closer to the full release of 1.21, there will probably be more updates for these fine-tuning details, shifting away from flashy distractions to the unique and indefinable gameplay that has built a supportive community over the years.

