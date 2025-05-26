Mojang’s new hardcover book will launch Minecraft as a turn-based tabletop quest on July 8, 2025.

Mojang just announced Minecraft: Roll for Adventure - The Temple of the Charged Creeper, a new tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) that combines the survival mechanics of Minecraft with a more traditional RPG with strategy and storytelling. The hardcover book launches July 8, 2025, and is 224 pages, including character sheets, core rules, and four custom green dice. Now you can play the Overworld without turning on a screen.

Minecraft is joining the offline collaborative gaming movement. After a big gap of Minecraft video games, merchandise, and even a movie, this seems to be the next logical step.

Minecraft meets tabletop gaming mechanics

Roll for Adventure takes the mechanics of Minecraft and gives them more structure of a role-playing experience. You build your characters, craft your gear, and activate quests with a dice-rolling mechanic to succeed on the board. The adventure starts with a village under attack by illagers, and you choose how to respond before heading into the overworld to uncover the mystery of the Temple of the Charged Creeper.

Turn-based combat using four green dice

Character sheets to track stats, gear, and progress

Storylines shaped by player decisions

Familiar mobs like creepers and pillagers, with new abilities

Crafting, puzzle-solving, and exploration elements

Each session allows players to build, survive, and strategize through encounters and narrative choices.

Inside the Temple of the Charged Creeper

The main campaign takes place in an ancient temple where you’ll face traps, puzzles, and deadly mobs. The Charged Creeper is a powerful enemy that’s both a physical threat and a deeper mystery to the lore.

Curios what the temple has? well here you go:

• Randomized loot and procedurally generated dungeon layouts

• Lore that expands the Minecraft world

• Choices that affect the outcome of the quest

• Environmental storytelling with hidden artifacts and ancient designs

The gameplay encourages exploration, teamwork, and imagination.

What’s different from other Minecraft games?

Unlike Minecraft Dungeons, Legends, or Story Mode, this book doesn’t require any digital devices. It’s a completely offline experience that’s all about imagination and collaborative storytelling. The game uses simple mechanics so anyone 10 years old and up can play.

Key Highlights just for you:

• Solo or co-op play

• Replayable content with new dungeon paths each time

• No mods or screens required

• Fun for new and experienced Minecraft players

Written by fantasy author Matt Forbeck and his son Marty Forbeck, this book combines professional storytelling with accessible design for families and friends.

Part of a larger Minecraft universe

In the context of a larger Minecraft media universe, Roll for Adventure has released an expansion to the Minecraft Universe. With a Minecraft movie coming out in 2025 and digital sales doing well, Mojang is expanding across platforms and getting momentum. This book gives players another way to engage with Minecraft in a slower, more deliberate way. The title "Roll for Adventure" implies there may be more books in the future with more campaigns. Future books may focus on different biomes, new enemies, and new stories in the Minecraft universe.

Conclusion Minecraft: Roll for Adventure

The Temple of the Charged Creeper is not just an expansion of the video game; it’s an independent experience with a structured narrative, turn-based combat, and creative problem-solving through an adventure. For fans of Minecraft and/or tabletop RPGs, the book gives you a new and different way to experience the world you know and love, screen-free! Whether playing alone or with friends, your adventure is a new chapter in the Minecraft legacy, and it keeps growing.

