Nexon Developers in the Making of New Game of Thrones Video Game

The Game of Thrones franchise, along with A Song of Ice and Fire, has undoubtedly been a triumph across various media platforms. However, when it comes to video games, the series has struggled to find its footing. While numerous titles have been released, only the one developed by Telltale Games garnered significant recognition, albeit it was abruptly discontinued after just one season.

Exciting news has surfaced regarding another Game of Thrones game currently in the works. It's reported that Nexon, renowned for its successful FPS shooter The Finals, as well as titles like Warhaven and Kartrider, is spearheading the development of a new MMORPG set within the intricate world of Game of Thrones.

What is expected in terms of characters and gameplay of this game?

This venture promises to immerse players in the realm of Westeros, with familiar locations such as Winterfell and The Wall serving as key settings. Chronologically, the narrative unfolds around the events of Game of Thrones Season 4 or Season 5, with figures like Roose Bolton reigning as Warden of the North and stalwarts like Jon Snow and Sam Tarly stationed at The Wall. While the prospect of exploring other kingdoms is enticing, details have primarily centered on the North thus far.

In this expansive virtual realm, players can anticipate encounters with iconic characters from the series. However, unlike previous ventures, it seems the original cast members will not reprise their roles. Instead, a fresh ensemble of voice actors is poised to lend their talents, aiming to capture the essence of the beloved HBO characters.

As for gameplay, the forthcoming title is said to blend a story-driven campaign with online multiplayer elements. Players will have the freedom to select their avatar's gender, with both options playing integral roles in the narrative akin to the dynamic seen in titles like Mass Effect: Andromeda. The overarching structure appears reminiscent of experiences like The Elder Scrolls Online, yet specifics regarding gameplay mechanics remain elusive, save for the details disclosed thus far.

Timeline for release

While details about the protagonist remain shrouded in mystery, it's confirmed that players will assume the role of a newly introduced character embarking on a journey fraught with challenges, a staple of MMORPG gameplay. Unfortunately, concrete release dates are yet to be unveiled, with speculation suggesting a potential launch window in 2025 or beyond.

Given the intricate nature of game development, patience remains paramount as enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on this promising addition to the Game of Thrones gaming universe.