NYT Connections Game: How to Play and Tips ?

There’s no shortage of online games to keep you entertained while pretending to work. Wordle had its moment of glory, but now there's a new word game in town. The latest addition by NYT, called Connections, is poised to take its place. As the game is still relatively new, many are unfamiliar with its mechanics. We tried it out and found it exciting. Here's a guide to what the NYT Connections game is and the best tips and tricks to master it.

Advertisment

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the latest word game from the New York Times. It joins other popular NYT games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and Mini Crossword, which are loved and played worldwide. This word association game starts with a collection of 16 different words. Although these words might seem unrelated, some share a common link.

Your goal as the player is to identify these connections and categorize the words into sets of four. Each puzzle has only one solution, so if your grouped words fit the categories, you win the game. The Connections game resets every 24 hours with a new set of words just like other puzzles games. If you're ready to learn how to play, keep reading.

Advertisment

How do I play the Connections game?

Players receive 16 words arranged in a 4 x 4 grid, divided into four hidden categories.

Identify connections between words and group them into sets of four; these grouped words form a category.

Players must identify all categories by correctly grouping the words.

You have four chances to group the words into categories.

Let's start with the rules and layout. NYT Connections provides a set of 16 words in a 4 x 4 grid.

Although most words appear random, some are related. Your task is to figure out these connections and group the words into four different categories.

The categories aren’t revealed at the start. However, if you correctly group the words, the category will be revealed. Once you identify all the categories, you win the game. Groups are categorized into four colors: yellow, green, blue, and purple. Yellow indicates an easy category, while purple is the most challenging.

Advertisment

The challenge is that you only get four chances, indicated by small bubbles at the bottom of the grid. If you run out of chances, you fail the puzzle and must wait 24 hours for a new one.

To start, visit NYT Connections and click the Play button. Review the rules and close the box. You will see 16 words in a grid. Begin by clicking on them and selecting a set of four words that you think are related. Click the Submit button to confirm. If correct, the words will be grouped, and the category will be revealed. Continue grouping words to identify all categories and win the game for the day.

Tips and Tricks to Master the Game

Advertisment

Brush Up on Trivia & Vocabulary

Connections rely heavily on the player’s familiarity with trivia and vocabulary, including pop culture. For instance, a recent puzzle grouped names of horror directors. Improving your general and pop culture knowledge will help you quickly establish links between words.

Watch Out for Ambiguous Words

Advertisment

Some words may relate to more than one category. For example, "Carpenter" and "Saw" might seem connected, but "Saw" could refer to a horror movie. Take your time to think about the exact connection of the words before submitting.

Value Your Guesses

Connections only give four chances, meaning you essentially have one guess per category. Take your time to sort through the words and only press Submit when you are confident. Rushing may lead to exhausting your tries and waiting 24 hours for a reset.

Advertisment

Use the Shuffle Button

The initial word placement is designed to mislead. Use the Shuffle button to rearrange the words. This can jog your memory and help you see connections you might have missed initially. Shuffling might be the key to solving the puzzle.

By following these tips and tricks, you'll master the new Connections game. If you still find it challenging, check back for daily hints and answers to help you figure out all four categories.