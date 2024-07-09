PC Gaming: Once human Release Details and Gameplay

Once Human is a free-to-play RPG developed by Starry Studio, set for release on July 9, 2024. This game, as the name suggests, transports players into a dystopian world teetering on the brink of collapse, with humanity nearly extinct. Players take on the role of a character who awakens in this chaotic environment, tasked with the monumental mission of rebuilding civilization. For those eagerly anticipating the release, here's the information you need about the exact release times.

Global Release Schedule

Once Human will be available worldwide on July 9, 2024, at 9 PM PST, and can be played on both Steam and mobile platforms (iOS and Android). However, the release times will differ depending on your region. Below are the specific release times for various locations:

Los Angeles: July 9, 2024, at 2 PM PDT

New York: July 9, 2024, at 5 PM EDT

London: July 9, 2024, at 10 PM BST

Dubai: July 10, 2024, at 1 AM GST

Moscow: July 10, 2024, at Midnight MSK

Beijing: July 10, 2024, at 5 AM CST

Tokyo: July 10, 2024, at 6 AM JST

Sydney: July 10, 2024, at 7 AM AEST

Once Human Gameplay Overview

Set in a world devastated by an alien entity known as Stardust, Once Human offers a gripping narrative where players encounter a deadly virus that has overrun humans, animals, and plants alike. Players assume the role of a Meta-Human, a rare individual capable of resisting the infection, representing the last vestige of hope for humanity’s survival. Survival in Once Human is fraught with peril. Players will find themselves in hostile environments populated by terrifying creatures. To stay alive, they must resort to drinking contaminated water and consuming spoiled food, actions that will gradually erode their sanity and reduce their maximum health points, constantly pushing them to the brink of death.

Despite its unique approach, Once Human openly acknowledges its influences. The game shares many similarities with top survival and crafting games, drawing inspiration from titles like V Rising, Valheim, and ARK: Survival Evolved. Its gameplay revolves around core elements such as base-building, resource management, and a gradual increase in player power. Additionally, Once Human seems to borrow ideas from popular games in other genres.

Over its development period of more than three years, it's evident that the game has taken cues from the AAA gaming scene, resulting in a distinctive blend of styles. More details about this intense and immersive RPG will be revealed closer to the release date, promising an engaging experience for those ready to take on the challenge.