Xbox gaming: Play all new Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero

Return to the captivating universe of Shockman with the latest installment, Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, now available on Xbox. This prequel introduces fresh characters and a new, formidable threat, enriching the beloved series with intriguing additions.

Advertisment

Gameplay

Set before Tasuke and Kyapiko's transformation into Shockmen in the original Cyber Citizen Shockman, this prequel focuses on two new protagonists: Raita and Azuki. When the nefarious B.B. Dan group steals Dr. Gotokuji’s revolutionary new engine, Raita and Azuki must rise to the occasion, transforming into the heroes the world desperately needs. Their mission is to reclaim the stolen engine and save the world across eight thrilling stages.

Azuki adheres to the traditional fighting techniques familiar to fans of the series, embodying the classic Cyber Citizen Shockman gameplay. Conversely, Raita introduces a novel fighting style reminiscent of boxing, utilizing physical attacks in a groundbreaking manner for the series. Players will enjoy a unique gameplay experience as they combine attacks to vanquish malevolent henchmen and restore peace.

Advertisment

About Game

Cyber Citizen Shockman, originally known as Kaizou Choujin Shubibinman in Japan, is a classic 2D side-scrolling action game designed for one or two players. Initially released in the late 1980s, it has now made its way to a global audience.

In this game, players can choose to play as either Taskue or Kyapiko, who wake up one morning to find themselves transformed into the titular Shockman. Luckily, they receive assistance from a quirky but well-meaning scientist, often referred to as "Doc." He helps them view their unexpected cybernetic transformation in a positive light, although it’s hinted that he might have been involved in their initial transformation.

Advertisment

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero boasts a host of engaging features, including:

Platform Beat ‘Em Up Gameplay: Engage in classic side-scrolling action with modern enhancements.

Two Distinct Characters: Play as Raita and Azuki, each with their special skills and fighting styles.

Co-op 2-Player Mode: Team up with a friend to tackle challenges together.

Hand-Made Scans Image Gallery: Explore a gallery featuring carefully crafted scans.

Rewind/Forward Function: Navigate gameplay with ease using time manipulation features.

Brand New English Translation & Original Japanese Text: Enjoy the game in English with the option to revert to the original Japanese text.

Save States: Save your progress anytime to resume from where you left off.

CRT Filter: Immerse yourself in a retro visual experience with a CRT filter option.

Despite these fresh additions, Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero retains the essence of the Shockman series. Fans can expect beloved side-scrolling adventures, formidable bosses at the end of each stage, and a dynamic retro soundtrack that enhances the nostalgic feel of the game. This prequel could serve as an excellent entry point for newcomers to the series while providing longtime fans with new content to enjoy.

Availability and Pricing

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero is now accessible on the Xbox Store for £6.99. Early buyers can take advantage of an introductory discount, reducing the price to £5.59 for a limited period. Whether you’re a veteran of the Shockman universe or a new player, this prequel promises an exhilarating journey. Stay tuned for our upcoming review, which will provide more insights and gameplay impressions to help you decide if this latest installment is the right fit for your gaming repertoire.